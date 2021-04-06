Yahoo Answers Shutting Down May 4, Content Will Not Be Archived

Yahoo Answers comes to a close on May 4 with no plans to provide an archive of the website’s 16 years of content.

A notice at the top of every page on Yahoo Answers informs users about the imminent shut down. It reads:

“Yahoo Answers is shutting down on May 4th, 2021 (Eastern Time) and beginning April 20th, 2021 (Eastern Time) the Yahoo Answers website will be in read-only mode. There will be no changes to other Yahoo properties or services, or your Yahoo account.”

The notice directs users to a help page which offers more information about the shut down process.

Here are some key dates to be aware of:

April 20 : No new content can be contributed to Yahoo Answers, but users can continue to read existing content.

: No new content can be contributed to Yahoo Answers, but users can continue to read existing content. May 4 : Yahoo Answers will no longer be accessible. The website answers.yahoo.com will redirect users to the Yahoo homepage.

: Yahoo Answers will no longer be accessible. The website answers.yahoo.com will redirect users to the Yahoo homepage. June 30: The last day users can request a download of their own data.

Users can only download an archive of content they’ve contributed to Yahoo Answers. After submitting a request it may take up to 30 days for Yahoo to compile the data and make it downloadable.

Yahoo does not mention anything about making an archive of all site content available to view after May 4, and people are not happy about it.

A viral tweet compares shutting down Yahoo Answers to the historic burning of the Library of Alexandria:

The story isn't "Yahoo Answers sucked anyway". The story is that American Tech would burn the library of Alexandria if their lawyers and accountants told them it's no longer earning money. One month notice is an insult. Underfunded archivists will not even be given a data dump. pic.twitter.com/mHFRDgP8RF — 🐶🆒 (@AriaSalvatrice) April 6, 2021

This Twitter user mentions that the decision to shut down Yahoo Answers stems from the service underperforming.

Yahoo makes no mention of this anywhere on its help page, but it did say something to that effect in an email sent directly to Yahoo Answers members.

The email states:

“While Yahoo Answers was once a key part of Yahoo’s products and services, it has become less popular over the years as the needs of our members have changed. To that end, we have decided to shift our resources away from Yahoo Answers to focus on products that better serve our members and deliver on Yahoo’s promise of providing premium trusted content.”

Given that Yahoo Answers is getting removed from the web in less than a month, web archivists likely do not have time to download the vast amount of content.

However, as TechCrunch’s Josh Constine points out, the qualify of content we’re losing can be debated:

No! Yahoo is going to delete all of Yahoo Answers. That's like burning down the internet's goofy Library Of Alexandria. We'd lose antiquities like this: pic.twitter.com/sepP0gejjZ — Josh Constine – SignalFire (@JoshConstine) April 5, 2021

People are sharing their favorite Yahoo Answers content on Twitter, reminding us all about the gems we’ll no longer have access to.

i will miss yahoo answers dearly pic.twitter.com/TSOYPYOhUh — Ammnontet! (@ammnontet) April 5, 2021

yahoo answers is shutting down so im here to make sure we remember this gem of a question pic.twitter.com/5MK0LHG5ym — ed (@edteix) April 5, 2021

With Yahoo Answers going away, I figured I'd also commemorate with my favorite image from there pic.twitter.com/axDrmb4zwZ — Retrotype (@Retronnity) April 6, 2021

rip yahoo answers you changed my life with this one pic.twitter.com/BD5Z43qkhL — kermit gulag (@startunnels) April 5, 2021

The beat question that was ever asked on Yahoo Answers pic.twitter.com/L9KbxRcysY — James Halcrow (@james_hlcw) April 6, 2021

Yahoo Answers became a source of great memes over the years. Although, as other users are pointing out, Yahoo erasing 16 years of internet history causes genuine concern.

memes aside i'm surprised there isn't more genuine worry about yahoo answers being taken down. regardless of its actual value, they're essentially taking down an entire two decades of internet history with barely a month of warning and no concern for actually archiving it — ⭐ wish upon a star ⭐ (@kisekisymphony) April 6, 2021

Enjoy the content on Yahoo Answers while it can still be viewed.

Sources: Yahoo, The Verge