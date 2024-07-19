WP Engine WordPress Hosting Acquires NitroPack

Managed WordPress web host WP Engine announced that they are acquiring NitroPack, a leading SaaS website performance optimization solution. The acquisition of of NitroPack by WP Engine demonstrates their continued focus on improving site performance for clients.

NitroPack is a relatively pricey but well regarded site performance solution that has for years been known as a leader. WP Engine and NitroPack formed a partnership in 2023 that would power WP Engine’s PageSpeed Boost product that is offered internally to customers. The NitroPack team will now become integrated within WP Engine this month, July.

There are no immediate plans to change the pricing options for NitroPack so it’s safe to say that it will continue to be a standalone product. WP Engine commented to Search Engine Journal that there will be no immediate changes in services pricing or billing for current NitroPack customers.

“We have no immediate plans to change the pricing options for NitroPack products. Today NitroPack works with page builders and other hosting providers and that will continue to be available. In the coming months, we will continue to leverage NitroPack to enhance additional functionality to Page Speed Boost for WP Engine’s customers.”

What the acquisition means for WP Engine customers is that WP Engine will continue to leverage NitroPack’s technology to add even more functionalities to their PageSpeed Boost product.

The WP Engine spokesperson said that these new integrations will be coming to WP Engine PageSpeed Boost in a matter of months.

They shared:

“In the coming months, we will continue to leverage NitroPack’s strength to enhance additional functionality to Page Speed Boost.”

Read the official announcement:

Featured Image by Shutterstock/Asier Romero