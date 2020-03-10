Growth Academy: Your Online Advertising Training Made Easy

This is a sponsored post written by WordStream. The opinions expressed in this article are the sponsor’s own.

We know by now that the online advertising industry is always changing.

Whether it’s ad guidelines, content types, or even advertising platforms, there are constantly new opportunities to test out and optimize your campaigns to make sure your business is growing as quickly and effectively as possible.

But with a constant influx of ad guidelines and content types and advertising platforms to keep up with, it can be hard to dedicate time to grow as a marketer.

That’s why we created Growth Academy, a free, on-demand learning solution to help you learn, grow, and succeed in digital marketing.

Introducing Growth Academy

Growth Academy is a comprehensive, interactive learning platform to provide you with expert-led digital – all on-demand, for free.

Some of the best learning takes place through experience in the field.

But when we’re confronted with new challenges, new channels, and new disciplines on a near-daily basis, learning in the field can be risky, especially when it comes to your budget.

Maybe you’re an in-house SEO who has just been given the reins to your company’s PPC accounts.

Maybe you own a digital marketing agency and you need new team members up to speed on Google Shopping.

Or maybe you’re a small business owner trying to learn to finer points of social media brand development.

Whatever the case, training yourself prior to or during your work on new frontiers can be an invaluable part of success.

Just a few of the Facebook advertising lessons available in Growth Academy.

We created Growth Academy with precisely that goal in mind: to give marketers and businesses a better chance at succeeding – with free, flexible, on-demand training tools for digital marketers.

Training with Growth Academy

We’re launching Growth Academy with a full suite of lessons in four essential areas so that you or your team can learn from industry experts in your own time, at your own pace.

We have courses available across four essential areas of digital marketing and business growth:

Online advertising basics

Lead generation

Ecommerce

Agency growth

Let’s dive into each course to see what lessons we cover and how these can help you with your online advertising training.

Learn the Basics of Online Advertising

This course is exactly what it sounds like: online advertising in a nutshell.

Taught by a variety of online advertising experts, including WordStream’s Learning and Development Manager Greg Herrmann, the course runs through all the fundamentals of setting up your paid marketing campaigns for success.

In this course, you’ll learn things like:

How search engines work.

How to effectively target keywords in your niche.

How the dynamics of the Google Ads auction determine where your ads live.

How to target audiences on Facebook.

Understanding online advertising is a pivotal part of understanding how to scale your business online. This course gives you all the tools you need to do just that.

Get More Leads

Whether you’re a local service business, an enterprise seller of software as a service, or anything in between, lead generation is the name of the game.

The growth of your business hinges on your ability to sustain a healthy marketing funnel that generates leads on one end, nurtures them, then produces customers on the other.

This course gives marketers and businesses focused on lead generation the insights they need to convert qualified leads time and again.

In this course, you’ll learn things like:

Using keyword intent to generate leads through Google Ads.

The basics of lead generation on Facebook.

How to present the right offer at the right time.

How to effectively set your demographic and geographic targeting.

The course teaches lead generation marketers how to take a holistic, multi-platform approach to marketing. Rest assured, your sales team will thank you.

Sell More Products Online

Let’s talk for a moment about the flip side of the coin: ecommerce marketing.

Ecommerce is growing at a rampant pace.

Facebook, Google, and Amazon are three of the most impactful ways for direct-to-consumer businesses to reach and convert new prospects.

35% of Google product searches turn into transactions within five days.

Our course teaches ecommerce marketers how to turn as many of those searches as possible into paying customers.

In this course, you’ll learn things like this:

How to sell products online using Google Shopping.

How to set up your Shopping feed in Merchant Center.

How to pick placements across Facebook and Instagram.

How to write product copy that actually converts.

Because inciting a purchase is considerably harder than inciting a form fill, ecommerce businesses have some of the lowest conversion rates around.

In this course, you’ll learn how to qualify and convert prospects at a rate that blows your competitors away.

Grow My Agency

Marketing agencies face so many unique challenges.

Not only do they have to learn how to operate multiple businesses (often across multiple niches), but they have to prevent those businesses from churning while simultaneously winning new business.

Our course teaches agency stakeholders how to consistently win new business while they’re executing the kind of account work that will allow them to retain their existing book.

In this course, you’ll learn things like this:

How to effectively price your services.

How to add new services across multiple disciplines.

How to reduce overhead while maximizing profit.

How to find new clients and add new revenue streams.

And – you guessed it – so much more.

Agencies: It’s all here.

This is a roadmap designed exclusively for you.

Get ready to scale.

What’s Next?

You tell us.

We know that there are so many more essential skills for marketers today – and we know that in our ever-changing industry, essential skills keep changing.

That’s why we’re planning to add courses to Growth Academy frequently – so if there’s a growth topic you’d like to learn about and you don’t see it live at the moment, leave us a comment at the end of this post (or tweet us @WordStream).

You can rest assured we’ll be working on it.

