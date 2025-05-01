WordPress Jubilee Of Forgiveness Continues

Last week, WordPress declared a “jubilee” and is unblocking all community members who were previously blocked. The official WordPress X (formerly Twitter) account posted a reminder that the unblocking is still ongoing.

According to the latest post:

“We’re clearing out all previous human blocks to create a more open and collaborative environment. While community and directory guidelines remain, consider any old blocks to be bugs that are on their way out.”

A similar post on the official WordPress site echoed the post on X:

“As I said, we’re dropping all the human blocks. Community guidelines, directory guidelines, and such will need to be followed going forward, but whatever blocks were in place before are now cleared. It may take a few days, but any pre-existing blocks are considered bugs to be fixed.”

WordPress appears to be using the word Jubilee in the sense of the Jewish and biblical tradition of a year of forgiveness.

The part about “Dropping all the human blocks” is similar to the Jewish jubilee in terms of forgiveness.

Moving forward, all pre-existing blocks will be considered “bugs” for fixing and everyone who is unblocked and those who were never blocked will still be subject to being banned should they fail to abide by WordPress community guidelines.

The post on X received a handful of responses.

Read the latest post on X:

We’re clearing out all previous human blocks to create a more open and collaborative environment. While community and directory guidelines remain, consider any old blocks to be bugs that are on their way out. — WordPress (@WordPress) April 30, 2025

Featured Image by Shutterstock/Ollyy