WordPress Paying Google Domains Transfer Fees

WordPress.com announced that they are paying the domain transfer fees for Google Domain customers, and is committed to keeping domain registration prices low.

WordPress.com is matching Google’s pricing on over 400 top-level domains that are offered by WordPress.com.

Existing WordPress.com customers will also benefit from rock bottom prices on domain name registrations.

According to WordPress.com announcement:

“You may have heard that your account has been sold to Squarespace. Everything is expected to transfer and close later this year. Fortunately for you, you’re not locked into that deal. And we think we can do better. For the first million domains that move from Google to WordPress.com, we’ll pay your transfer fee, which also extends your registration for an additional year. “

Are WordPress.com Domain Registrations Cheap?

Yes, registering a domain with WordPress.com is very low priced, matching the low prices that Google Domains charges.

GoDaddy charges $21.99 per year for registering a dot com domain.

WordPress.com only charges $12 per year for the same dot com domain.

It was announced that WordPress intends to keep domain registration prices low from now on, only raising the prices when the wholesale prices rise.

The official WordPress.com announcement says that they intend to offer budget priced domain names as a permanent business model.

WordPress.com explains:

“This isn’t a temporary thing. We’re committed to keeping domain prices low, and will only raise them if our wholesale costs go up (we’ll run our domains business like Costco).”

WordPress.com is a Domain Name Registrar

WordPress.com is a different company from WordPress.org. WordPress.org is the CMS that everyone loves and uses.

WordPress.com is a part of the Automattic family of brands like WooCommerce, Jetpack, Akismet, Gravatar and other companies.

WordPress.com offers managed WordPress hosting.

Managed WordPress hosting is a hosting environment that is optimized for WordPress websites.

WordPress.com is also a domain name registrar.

Why Register a Domain With WordPress.com?

WordPress states that their service is superior in many ways to Google, GoDaddy and DigitalOcean.

The WordPress.com announcement explains:

“Our DNS speeds are faster than Google, GoDaddy, and DigitalOcean. But don’t take our word for it. Feel free to check for yourself at dnsperf.com. “

These are the advantages of registering domains at WordPress.com:

Faster DNS Speeds

Free privacy protection (some exclusions for non-U.S. domains)

Free SSL for domains hosted on WordPress.com

Low pricing on domain names

Lastly, WordPress.com is a trusted name on the web, known for their commitment for an open web for the entire world. committed to the democratization of

How to Transfer a Domain From Google Domains to WordPress.com

The process for transferring a domain is similar to transferring it to any other registrar.

The first step is to unlock the domain at your current domain name registrar, in this case at the Google Domains dashboard.

At the Google Domains dashboard you select which domains you want to transfer, then click on the Registration Settings located in the sidebar menu.

Then click on the Domain is Unlocked toggle switch.

Once the domain is unlocked, scroll down to the Transfer Out section then click on the link labeled, “Get auth code.”

From there you can visit the WordPress.com Domain Transfer page and follow the prompts.

You can also start at the Transfer your Google domains page at WordPress.com for full instructions.

Read the official WordPress.com announcement:

Transfer Your Google Domains to WordPress.com—On Us

Featured image by Shutterstock/Studio Romantic