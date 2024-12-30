WordPress Developer Publishes Code To Block Mullenweg’s Web Hosting Clients

A prolific WordPress plugin publisher who has created over three dozen free plugins has released code that other plugin and theme publishers can use to block client’s of Matt Mullenweg’s WordPress.com commercial web hosting platform from using them.

What The Plugin & Theme Code Does

The plugin was created so that other plugin and theme makers can prevent websites hosted on WordPress.com from activating or using them. The code detects whether it is being used within the WordPress.com environment and if discovers that it is then plugin will display a message to the users advising them that the functionality is blocked. The developer who created the code explains exactly how it works and walks plugins and theme makers through the code.

It does three main things:

Environment Detection Plugin Deactivation Admin Context Only (deactivates it on the admin side)

Reason For Creating The Code

Robert DeVore, the developer who created the code, explained in a tweet that it’s a way to flip the bird at Matt, a way to send a statement to Matt Mullenweg expressing disapproval for his actions, specifically the leadership “overreach.”

He wrote:

“Take a Stand for the Community

This script isn’t just about restricting your plugin. It’s a statement against the centralization and overreach demonstrated by WordPress.com and Automattic’s (lack of) leadership. WordPress® developers deserve a level playing field – free from monopolistic B.S. that stifles innovation and community growth.”

The code is available on his website here:

How to Stop Your Plugins & Themes from Being Used on WordPress.com Hosting

Featured Image by Shutterstock/Anatoliy Cherkas