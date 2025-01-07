WordPress.com Launches Studio Sync Local Development

WordPress.com, the Automattic web hosting platform, just announced that the free and open source Sync local development app can now integrate directly with WordPress.com hosting. The new synchronization feature streamlines the process of developing a website on the desktop then pushing it live when it’s ready for deployment.

WordPress.com Hosting

WordPress.com is a WordPress web hosting and publishing platform that offers a free and paid tier, plus bargain-priced domain name registrations. WordPress.com is a for-profit company that’s owned by Automattic. Their slogan is “Everything you need to build and grow any website—all in one place” and with this new feature that slogan has never been more true.

The new feature is available to WordPress.com users on the paid Business plan level or higher.

According to the announcement, the new features bring the following benefits to users:

“Push and Pull with Ease: You can keep your local Studio sites connected to your WordPress.com site, so pushing or pulling will be as easy as clicking a button.

Flexible Syncing: Having complete freedom, you can connect a WordPress.com site to multiple Studio sites.

Team Collaboration: Multiple developers can connect a local Studio site to a shared WordPress.com site, making it easy to push and pull changes as a team.

Sync To and From Staging: If using staging sites are part of your development workflow, you can now easily push from your local Studio site to your WordPress.com staging site.

One-Click Bliss: No need to worry yourself with database dumps, manually syncing files over SFTP, or performing other monotonous manual steps. Synchronize your local and hosted sites at any time with just one click.”

Studio is available for both the Mac and Windows desktop environments.

