WordPress All In One SEO Plugin Integrates Microsoft Clarity

Popular WordPress SEO plugin All in One SEO (AIOSEO) now integrates Microsoft Clarity user behavior analytics. Clarity allows publishers to see how users interact with a website in order to better optimize a website and diagnose potential issues.

The official announcement listed these benefits:

“Understand user intent

Optimize your content and website design

Reduce bounce rates

Improve conversion rates

Optimize your user experience (UX)”

Microsoft Clarity

Clarity is a lightweight analytics program that focuses on user behavior.

Top features of Clarity:

Heat Maps

Shows how users engage with your web pages, shows what they click and how far on a page they scroll

This shows how site visitors navigate and click through the site and at what point you may be losing them. Helps identify friction points that can be fixed to improve the user experience.

Reports that show problems with how users are interacting with the site

Microsoft Clarity can help publishers fix problems like page abandonment and identify hidden reasons why users are becoming frustrated with a site or not performing a desired action like signing up for a newsletter.

Clarity Integration with AIOSEO

Clarity is integrated with AISEO in a modular manner. This means that Clarity is not activated by default.

The integration makes using Clarity easier because a publishers doesn’t have to toggle between two websites to activate it. Activation happens smoothly on the website itself.

Another convenience is having Clarity right there on the website admin interface, which some may prefer over jumping between Clarity and the website being optimized.

Activating Clarity on AIOSEO

Before activating Clarity you may want to head over to Google Page Speed Insights or any other page speed tool and take three or five page speed measurements to get an average page speed before activating the module.

After activating Clarity do the exact same number of tests and compare the before and after averages.

This will help you understand if there is an impact from activating Clarity on your site.

Activating Clarity is easy, just navigate to the Webmaster Tools Verification page:

General Settings > Webmaster Tools Verification

From there you can activate the Clarity module and begin the process of setting up a new project.

