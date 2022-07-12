WordPress 6.0.1 Maintenance Update Released With Multiple Bug Fixes

WordPress 6.0.1 maintenance release is now available, which comes with dozens of bug fixes and is recommended for keeping your site running optimally.

WordPress 6.0.1 Maintenance Release

WordPress periodically releases short-cycle maintenance updates to fix issues discovered in previous versions.

A maintenance update doesn’t add new features. However, they’re essential for maintaining optimal performance.

WordPress 6.0.1 contains 13 bug fixes in Core and 18 bug fixes for the Block Editor.

The bug fixes for WordPress Core include:

skipOnAutomatedBranches() does not work as expected, take 2

block-templates theme support not present in /themes REST API endpoint

About page: Replace video thumbnail image

Twenty Ten: Unbump version number due to lack of functional changes.

WP_Term_Query cache problem

Option ‘user_count’ not initalized or updated on single sites

Remove meetup from oembed allow list

Backport bug fixes from Gutenberg into Core for WP 6.0.1

Register Comments Query Loop from metadata to enable title and description translation.

Theme preview is bugged for all themes in the directory

Pattern keywords are not passed through from pattern directory

Default template for new posts should be “Single,” not “404”

Continued post lock data inconsistencies

The bug fixes for the WordPress Block Editor include:

Media & Text: Remove font size declaration from template

Refactor: Reuse code of the editor placeholder across Post Comments and Post Comments Form

Improve the logic for warnings for Post Comments Form placeholder

[Block Library – Latest Posts]: Prevent opening the links in editor

Navigation block “Open on click”: Inherit font style and font weight

Fix/block meta icon prop errors

Ensure only the main query is modified when resolving template for new posts

Strip whitespaces in render_block_core_cover

Handle no variation case in the block transform menu

Block Library: Fix JS Error in Avatar Block

Lower the priority of the gallery gap css so it loads after the block layout css

Add utility classnames back to blocks that have layout attributes specified

Post Comments Form: Add button that enables commenting to warning

Comments Block: fixed issue with custom font sizes and links color

Comment Author and Date blocks: aligned editor markup with the frontend

Post Template: Ensure layout classnames are not attached to inner li elements

Webfonts API: Document fontFace and it’s values in theme.json schema

Pasting: Fix performance regression due to removeWindowsFragments

Post Comments Form: Fix warning i18n

Over 50 individuals from the WordPress developer community contributed to this update.

You can update to the latest version of WordPress from the dashboard by clicking “Updates,” and then “Update Now.”

Source: WordPress.org

Featured Image: Wirestock Creators/Shutterstock