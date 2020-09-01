WordPress 5.5.1 Fixes Millions of Broken Sites

WordPress published new information that describes why WordPress 5.5 negatively affected millions of websites, a staggering amount. WordPress is publishing a maintenance release, version 5.5.1. It is designed to serve as a patch to give time for plugin and theme developers to update their software.

The announcement about what went wrong linked to a spreadsheet naming hundreds of plugins and themes that were affected.

The spreadsheet also notes what the specific issue is for each plugin and theme, which will help software developers fix their plugins and themes.

WordPress 5.5.1 Maintenance Release September 1, 2020

The WordPress 5.5.1 maintenance release is designed to stop sites from breaking. But the errors will still need to be fixed.

WordPress described the issue like this:

“In WordPress 5.5 the global JavaScript objects listed below were removed without being deprecated. WordPress 5.5.1 adds a backfill for these globals so they no longer cause JavaScript errors.”

Plugin and theme developers have until March 2021 to patch the code. Failure to patch the code will result in another round of site failures.

According to WordPress:

“The plan is to remove this fallback code in two major versions, so this will be deleted in WordPress 5.7. This gives plugin and theme developers ample time to remove the conflicting code and switch to using wp.i18n”

Millions of Websites Affected

The spreadsheet revealed the previously unknown amount of sites that were broken.

There initially was casual speculation that the impact was relatively small and limited to thousands of websites. But that wasn’t the case.

WordPress 5.5 negatively impacted millions of websites.

It is for that reason that a patch was urgently released today, September 1, 2020.

Some Plugins Already Fixed

Not all the plugins on the list continue to be broken. Some have been fixed.

Among the affected plugins with millions of users:

SiteOrigin Widgets Bundle +1 million users

Advanced Custom Fields +1 million users

Ninja Forms Contact Form – The Drag and Drop Form Builder for WordPress +1 million users

Partial List of Plugins Affected by WordPress 5.5

WordPress Gallery Plugin – NextGEN Gallery

Polylang

Child Theme Configurator

Simple Custom CSS and JS

Toolset Types – Custom Post Types, Custom Fields and Taxonomies

Max Mega Menu

WP AutoTerms: Privacy Policy Generator, Cookie Notice Banner, Terms & Conditions Generator

YITH WooCommerce Wishlist

Ocean Extra

WordPress SEO Plugin – Rank Math

Meta Box – WordPress Custom Fields Framework

Hummingbird – Speed Optimize, Cache, Minify & Defer Critical CSS & JavaScript

Content Views – Post Grid & List for WordPress

Popular Themes Affected by WordPress 5.5:

Astra +1 million users

Storefront +200,000 users

Hestia +100,000 users

Neve +100,000 users

ColorMag +100,000 users

Customizr

Hueman

Zakra

There were many more themes that were affected. See link below for lists of all affected themes.

Update to WordPress to 5.5.1

This maintenance update is designed to patch a wide range of bugs that were discovered after 5.5 was released. For those that rolled back their sites to a previous version of WordPress because 5.5 was breaking their sites, this is the version that should be downloaded. Problems that were discovered have been fixed.

