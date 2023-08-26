WordPress Announces 100-Year Domain Name Registrations

WordPress.com announced a one hundred year domain registration that comes with managed hosting and 24/7 customer service and other features for one price.

WordPress 100-Year Plan

The typical maximum domain name registration period is capped at ten years.

So it’s quite unusual to be able to register a domain for one hundred years.

WordPress calls this new offer the 100-year plan.

The cost of the 100 year domain name registration is $38,000 USD.

That works out to $380 per year for hosting and domain registration.

What Comes With WordPress Century Plan?

The official announcement named these features that come with the plan:

Domain secured for one hundred years

Multiple backups across data centers in different geographic locations

“Top-tier” managed WordPress hosting

Unmetered bandwidth (means unlimited traffic)

Dedicated and personalized support that’s available 24 hours per day, seven days a week

Who Is The 100 Year Plan For?

WordPress says that the plan is designed for individuals, families and company founders who want to document their company’s legacy.

The announcement explains:

“Families who wish to preserve their digital assets—the stories, photos, sounds, and videos that make up their rich family history—for generations to come.

Founders who want to protect and document their company’s past, present, and future.

Individuals seeking a stable, flexible, and customized online home that can adapt to whatever changes the future of technology will bring.”

At this time it feels apparent that the usage they have in mind are individuals who want to create a lasting way to communicate their stories.

Matt Mullenweg, CEO of WordPress.com is quoted as saying:

“Whether it’s giving a newborn the special gift of a domain and lifetime home on the web, or something you put in your will to make sure your website and story are accessible to future generations, I hope this plan gets people and other companies thinking about building for the long term.”

Signing up for the plan is simple, just fill out a form at the WordPress.com website.

Read WordPress.com’s announcement:

Introducing the 100-Year Plan: Secure Your Online Legacy for a Century

Sign up for the 100-Year Plan here

Featured image by Shutterstock/Roman Samborskyi