WooCommerce Partners with Pinterest

Pinterest has announced a strategic partnership with WooCommerce that will allow merchants to create shoppable pins.

With the goal of making it easier for merchants to build audiences and drive sales, this integration will connect more than 3 million WooCommerce sellers with 400 million monthly Pinterest users.

WooCommerce’s Vice President of Business Development said in a released statement:

“By partnering together, we provide the best integrated Pinterest shopping experience possible for WooCommerce merchants to be on the cutting edge of social commerce,” . “WooCommerce is highly invested in our merchants’ success. Merchants need the right options to reach the right audiences—this integration with Pinterest helps them do that.”

This move is the latest expansion of Pinterest’s commerce features, which included similar integration with Shopify in April 2021.

Extension Simplifies Selling On Pinterest

Merchants who want to start using Pinterest for WooCommerce in their online shops can add the extension with just a few clicks from their WordPress Dashboard Plugins page. Once it is installed and activated, it uploads the entire product catalog to Pinterest.

Shoppable product Pins will then show up in Pinterest users’ feeds as they use the visual discovery engine. Product details like pricing and availability are automatically updated, without the need for manual uploading.

The extension also includes shopping features like tag deployment, and logs customer interactions so merchants can track best-sellers and most saved items.

Partnership Creates Opportunities For Sales

Unlike other social media platforms — like Facebook and Twitter that are used for entertainment, information or connection purposes — Pinterest users tend to be looking to find something.

Pinterest reported 85% of its users visit the platform when starting a new product, while nearly two-thirds use it to find products, ideas and services.

Fully 97% of searches on Pinterest are unbranded, according to the platform. This presents opportunities for merchants to influence decision-making and find new consumers.

WooCommerce users can join Pinterest’s Verified Merchant Program to promote adherence to merchant guidelines and enhance consumer trust. This free program also provides enhanced product distribution and provides access to exclusive features like merchant details to showcase brand values.

Extension Can Optimize Pinterest Ads

In addition to giving merchants the information they need to optimize their Pinterest ads, the partnership with WooCommerce allows merchants to advertise more effectively.

Depending on their specific goals, users can leverage a variety of ad formats, including shopping ads, collection ads, automated campaigns and dynamic retargeting.

Source: Pinterest

Featured Image: Julia Tim/Shutterstock