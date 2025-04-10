Wix’s New AI Assistant Enables Meaningful Improvements To SEO, Sales And Productivity

Wix announced a new chat-based AI assistant named Astro that simplifies site operations and business tasks, giving users faster access to tools and insights that support business growth, better SEO, and improved site performance.

Wix Astro offers the following benefits and advantages:

Carry out operational and administrative actions using conversational prompts.

Navigate and use site management tools in the Wix dashboard.

Offers personalized suggestions and up-to-date performance feedback to fine-tune the website.

Reviews site analytics, including traffic patterns, purchase behavior, and search visibility, to guide strategy.

Can generate articles, newsletters, and promotional content.

Enables users to expand business opportunities by adding new products for sale and trying out alternative fulfillment models like dropshipping and other customizations.

Users can also use Astro to manage their Wix plans, receive personalized plan recommendations and also access administrative details related to billing, invoices and transactions.

According Guy Sopher, Head of the AI Platform Group at Wix:

“Astro seamlessly integrates powerful capabilities into a single interface, making it easier than ever for users to manage their businesses efficiently, with this being the largest collection of skills we’ve ever incorporated into a single assistant at Wix. Boasting hundreds of different skills and capabilities, with more added every day, Astro acts as a trusted guide, Astro provides real-time insights and personalized recommendations to help users optimize their sites.” By streamlining workflows and simplifying access to essential tools, it empowers users to accomplish more in less time. As they engage more deeply with the platform’s features, they can ultimately unlock greater opportunities for growth, visibility, and business success.”

Other platforms are currently planning to roll out AI for their customers but Wix is out there doing it right now. Wix Astro solidifies Wix’s position as an industry leader in deploying technology in meaningful ways that offers their users competitive advantages over other platforms.

Featured Image by Shutterstock/SAG stock