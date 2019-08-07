Wix SEO Battle Is ON! Meet the Competitors

This is a sponsored post written by Wix. The opinions expressed in this article are the sponsor’s own.

Just over two months ago, Wix released a new set of advanced SEO tools and solutions to appeal to a more professional user base.

To double down on their confidence in the features and to address their core SEO community, Wix is putting it all on the line. The competitors have been chosen and the Wix SEO Battle has begun.

The battle is comprised of two teams of digital marketing experts – one representing Wix SEO Lovers and the other representing the Wix SEO Haters.

For six months, they will battle it out to see who can outrank the other for the search term “Wix SEO”. The team that ranks higher on Google will win $25,000 and the losing team will get $10,000.

The battle between the two chosen teams began July 16 and ends December 19 at 12 p.m. ET.

Representing the Lovers is Marie Haynes Consulting, an agency that has been helping clients improve their SEO performance for more than 7 years.

Based in Ontario, Canada, they’re known for their penalty removal capabilities and expertise in Google’s Penguin and Panda algorithms.

In addition, Haynes herself is influential in the world of SEO and boasts more than 18,000 Twitter followers, thanks to her expertise in the industry.

Her agency built this Wix website using the platform’s advanced SEO tools to try to outrank the Haters.

The team chosen to represent the Haters is comprised of Pennsylvania-based marketing agency, Liquid.

They specialize in creating fully customized websites for their clients which include some of the world’s most well-known brands.

Liquid was free to use any website building platform they wanted to build their website for the competition, along with SEO tools of their choice in the hopes of beating the competition.

The teams were chosen by Lukasz Zelezny, who will serve as the official judge in the competition.

With more than 15 years of experience, Zelezny is an SEO keynote speaker, social media marketing expert, author, and Top 10 UK marketing influencer.

He’s spoken at numerous conferences around the world and has been featured in Forbes, Wired Magazine, Search Engine Land, and more.

This is definitely a battle worth keeping a close eye on!

After all, it’s not every day that we get a glimpse of the inside procedures and techniques agencies use when it comes to navigating SEO.

You can follow weekly updates and stats here, where you can watch the rankings live and see how the battle unfolds.

Be sure to check out Wix’s Advanced SEO tools to learn more about their professional solutions.

Image Credits

Featured Image: Image by Wix. Used with permission.

In-Post Photos: Images by Wix. Used with permission.