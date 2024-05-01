Wix Proposals Tool Helps Businesses Win More Clients

Wix announced a new a feature that allows businesses to create business proposals and manage payments, streamlining the process of converting prospects into clients and setting up payments.

Proposals Powered By Prospero

The new feature, called Wix Proposals, is powered by the Prospero business proposal platform which streamlines the process of creating a professional-looking proposal and automates invoices and contracts.

There are three key features

Proposal Design

There are templates that Wix users can use or build their own. Payment Scheduler

This makes it easy to create multiple ways to pay such as one-time payments or multiple payments. Digital Signature Support

Helps Businesses Convert More Clients

Wix Proposals features are designed to help businesses be more successful by streamlining tasks related to winning more business and receiving payments.

According to the announcement:

“‘Wix Proposals offers business owners the tools needed to create, manage, and finalize proposals with ease,” said Asaf Remler, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Wix. “By empowering businesses to take control of their long-term financial engagements, and with a focus on user-friendly design and powerful features, we believe it will redefine the way professionals across various industries approach proposal creation and management. We’re enabling users to manage long-term financial engagements with several payments milestones, ultimately helping Wix to capture new GPV that was usually being processed offline” “At Prospero, we believe proposals are more than just documents – they’re the first handshake, the elevator pitch, the decisive turning point in a crucial business negotiation. Wix Proposals helps businesses to tell their stories with captivating proposals built for conversion,” said Tomer Aharon, Prospero Co-Founder and CEO. “Through the seamless integration of Wix’s innovative platform and Prospero’s industry-leading expertise, businesses in any industry can unlock a potent competitive advantage, ensuring their proposals not only stand out but win the deal. We are thrilled about this partnership and proud that our platform is included in Wix’s offering, empowering users with cutting-edge tools to elevate their proposal game.'”

Read more on how to get started with Wix Proposals

Wix Proposals by Prospero: Adding and Setting up Proposals

Featured Image by Shutterstock/monticello