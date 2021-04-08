Register Now
Wix Negative Ads Against WordPress Generate Backlash

Wix negative ads attacking WordPress created a strong anti-Wix response online. Promotional Bose headphones sent to developers and online marketing influencers as part of the campaign did not prevent the recipients to publicly question the effort to promote with a negative attack.

The campaign did not appear to convert anyone in the WordPress community to appreciate Wix. The campaign seemed to actually backfire by causing many to express negative reactions toward Wix.

The Update Button of Doom – You Deserve Better

The Wix negative campaign appeared to be centered on portraying WordPress in an extremely negative light in the context of a mental health crisis.

One video, titled The Update of Doom, was typical of the attacks against WordPress. In it a web developer is in psychiatric counseling.

The subtext is that WordPress is so bad that the web developer needs psychiatric help.

Screenshot From Wix Ad Portraying a Web Developer in a WordPress Induced Mental Crisis

Screenshot of a web developer portrayed as a mentally distressed person

The choice of portraying WordPress in the context of mental health distress is curious in light of the fact that so many people are suffering pandemic related mental health crises.

According to research by the Kaiser Family Foundation:

“During the pandemic, about 4 in 10 adults in the U.S. have reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder… up from one in ten adults who reported these symptoms from January to June 2019

…During the pandemic, a larger than average share of young adults (ages 18-24) report symptoms of anxiety and/or depressive disorder (56%). Compared to all adults, young adults are more likely to report substance use (25% vs. 13%) and suicidal thoughts (26% vs. 11%).”

In the Wix ad a psychiatric visit is staged for comedic effect by portraying WordPress as an insensitive person who causes mental anguish.

Some may perceive the ad as trivializing mental health by using it in a context of comedy, particularly because WordPress was portrayed as a grotesquely ill person whose eyes are spinning around in their sockets.

Screenshot from Wix Ad Portraying WordPress With Eyes Spinning in their Sockets

WordPress portrayed as a grotesque mentally ill personWix portrayed WordPress as a grotesquely ill person, with eyeballs spinning around in their sockets

And this was just one of several ads that were staged as a mental health crisis.

Some of the responses on YouTube expressed disapproval:

“It’s surprising that Wix isn’t embarrassed to post content like this. Who in the world thought that this was a good idea?”

“WOW, how low can you go, this is called the bottom of the barrel”

“Shame on you Wix. I’ve never considered using your services, and never will.”

Search Marketing Community Responds on Twitter

The response was similar on Twitter where Jon Henshaw (@henshaw) expressed his disapproval with the negative advertising approach, remarking that only poor products are marketed in this manner.

John also noted that the Wix ads may have erased the goodwill Wix had been building within the SEO community:

Wix Campaign Described as Distasteful

Shelly Fagin (@shellyfagin), a recipient of the headphone promotion also tweeted that her expectation was to hear about positive things about Wix only to be confronted with a negative attack campaign, calling it distasteful.

Michelle Lowery (@MichelleDLowery) disapproved of negative messaging:

Positive Campaigns and Goodwill

One of the hallmarks of a valued brand is the goodwill that customers and even non-customers extend to the company. While the response to the ads were not universally negative, a great deal of the responses were. Many expressed disappointment in the approach taken by Wix.

Watch the Wix Negative Attack Ad: The Update of Doom

