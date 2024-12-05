Wix Integrates Session Recording Toolkit Into Analytics Interface

Wix has integrated TWIPLA’s session recording toolkit into its analytics reports, enabling users to replay visitor interactions and make data-driven decisions to improve user experience and conversions

Session Recordings Toolkit

TWIPLA, a German website analytics company, announced the native integration of their session recording toolkit directly within the Wix analytics reports. Wix publishers can now replay video that replays actual customer journeys through the site, to better understand customer behavior. This analytics feature is integrated directly within the Wix analytics interface.

Noa Kroytoro, Product Manager at Wix Analytics, commented:

“The launch of the session recordings toolkit enhances the reporting tools available to Wix users through Wix Analytics, providing them with deeper insights into customer behavior for

more effective user experience optimization. Our partnership with TWIPLA enables us to deliver our users a powerful solution for data-driven decision making.”

TWIPLA CEO Tim Hammermann, said:

“It’s one of the most popular tools we have and our clients have found that it helps them to make tangible improvements to online success, particularly because the granular filtering

system makes it so easy to find session replays that match specific visitor segments.”

Full instructions and details of how to use the new session recordings are available on the Wix website:

Wix Analytics: Adding and Setting Up Session Recordings

Read the official announcement by Twipla:

TWIPLA expands partnership with Wix, powering new session recordings toolkit for advanced UX optimization (PDF)

Featured Image by Shutterstock/II.studio