Wix and Google Announce GMB Integration

Wix and Google announced an expanded partnership that integrates Google My Business (GMB) directly within Wix. Businesses can now access GMB data, customer interactions and manage their profile directly from Wix.

Wix Business Model

The value proposition in a service like Wix is that they take handle the technical side of an online presence. Things like search engine optimization (SEO) and structured data are taken care of by Wix. Wix also provides marketing tools that help small businesses succeed. This allows businesses to focus on doing what they do best.

Integrating Google My Business fits in with the Wix business model of making it easy to do business online. The expanded partnership with Google simplifies managing a Google My Business (GMB) profile. This gives Wix a strong position in the local search industry.

What GMB Integration Offers

Everything that a business owner can do in the GMB interface, including managing their Google Search and Maps profile, can be done directly from the Wix platform through a familiar user interface.

According to the Wix announcement:

“Business owners can manage their Business Profiles, update their business information and hours, add photos, update their website, create posts, add attributes, respond to reviews, share Q&As, message with customers and accept bookings. An up-to-date Business Profile is considered 2.7 times more reputable, 70% more likely to attract location visits and are 50% more likely to lead to a purchase.”

Q & A With Wix

I asked Kobi Gamliel, Head of User Marketing at Wix about this integration.

How much Google My Business experience does a business owner need in order to take advantage of these GMB tools in Wix?

“The seamless integration and user friendly experience of both GMB and Wix provides an optimal solution for business owners to manage their business in one place. Both business owners with previous experience and those that are new can more easily take advantage of the GMB tools in Wix and get the full GMB experience consolidated into the Wix dashboard. The integration of GMB is seamless and easy to manage as the user interface (UI) is unified across the Wix platform. Business owners find it easy to navigate in an ecosystem they are already familiar with where they create, manage and grow their businesses online.”

What kind of insights and data is available through the GMB integration?

“Business owners are able to get all of the insights and data provided through GMB directly in the Wix dashboard including – number of views on search and the breakdown on the CTA potential customers click on the Google My Business Profile – phone, website, direction.”

Google Integration Expertise

Wix already has experience integrating Google services directly into the Wix platform.

Here are some of the Google integrations already built-into Wix:

Google Search Console

Google Workspaces

Google Analytics

Google Tag Manager

Reserve with Google

Adding GMB is just the latest of many integrations with Google, so it should be as they said, seamless.

According to Valerio Sudrio, Head of EMEA Google My Business partnerships at Google:

“Together with Wix, we’re providing essential tools that help business owners efficiently and instantaneously engage with new and existing customers online…”

Wix Takes the Lead in Local Search

There are other platforms that help small businesses build an online presence. But there aren’t any with the full suite of marketing and business features included with a Wix account.

Wix has been making great strides in their offerings,including in the area of SEO. Integrating GMB into the Wix platform solidifies Wix as a strong consideration for any business wanting to go online but without having to make significant investments hiking the steep technical learning curve. And that makes Wix a strong contender.