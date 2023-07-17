Wix AI Site Generator Creates Entire Website: Images, Text – Everything

Wix releases details of their AI Site Generator which can generate a complete website, including text, images and unique site design. Subsequent editing and customization is handled with more AI-based tools.

Wix Website Builder

Wix made its name as a platform that allows anyone to get online fast with an attractive website.

Their value proposition is to make it easy for publishers to focus on their business while Wix handles the technology and SEO.

However, this new offering takes this premise to an unprecedented level of automation that Wix rightfully calls, “…never-before-seen ease.”

Four New AI Features

Wix announced four AI-based features that are coming soon:

AI Site Generator AI Assistant Tool for Managing your Business AI Page and Section Creator Object Eraser

1. AI Site Generator

The AI Site Generator creates a complete website for any kind of business, from ecommerce stores to restaurants and more.

Once the site is built, store owners can customize the site with integrated AI tools.

2. AI Assistant Tool for Managing your Business

This is a tool that helps business owners strategize based on actual business and website data.

The announcement describes the capabilities:

“AI Assistant Tool for Managing your Business will suggest improvements for businesses and create individualized strategies based on analytics and site trends. It streamlines day-to-day tasks to help elevate business management to the next level.”

3. AI Page and Section Creator

Wix customers can create pages or sections of a website by describing what they need and the tool will make all of it, the text, the design and even the images.

4. Object Eraser

Wix offers an AI-based image manipulation tool that can alter photos, such as extracting subjects from images.

AI Tools To Build Websites Fast

There are actually more AI-based tools that leverage the power of ChatGPT to create titles and paragraphs.

The AI tools have the following capabilities:

Generate a domain name

Redesign a website or template

Create unique images by describing what is needed

AI photo editing and enhancement

AI Video Trailer Generator that uses provided video to create professional-level trailers

Product descriptions

Product Recommendations to help boost sales of products that customers may be interested in

Wix AI Tools

What stands out about these new AI tools is how useful and comprehensive they are.

Avishai Abrahami, Co-Founder and CEO of Wix, said:

“We are fully committed to bringing our users fully-integrated innovations, such as the AI Site Generator, that have excellent user experiences to ultimately drive forward the next generation of website creation… These new tools leverage the strength and dedication of our Data Science team, who have been leaders in integrating the power of AI and delivering it directly to Wix users. We’re on the edge of something truly amazing, and we will keep advancing our offerings as AI technology progresses to enable users to grow their businesses and have success with more efficiency and creativity than ever before.”

AI Website Builder For Business

Wix is well-known as a SaaS website builder technology that makes it easy for businesses to create attractive websites without having to think about the underlying technology or the SEO.

There are already websites that offer AI-based website builders. But what Wix is offering takes the concept of making it easy to create an online business to the next logical level with AI.

The fact that these tools include AI analysis of analytics and website trends speaks well of Wix’s focus on helping their users achieve business success.

Read more about these AI-based tools at Wix

Featured image by Shutterstock/Prostock-studio