Winning At Retargeting In 2022 [Ebook]

Relying on ads to make a sale on the first click is putting the cart before the horse, so to speak.

Users will abandon your carefully crafted funnel at any stage, including after they’ve added items to their cart.

And that first exposure to your brand via a paid search ad, blog post, video, or another piece of online content – organic or paid – rarely results in an instant conversion.

Think about it.

When was the last time you saw something so amazing online that you shouted, “Take my money!” and ordered it right that second?

A buyer journey is a kind of relationship that needs constant cultivating.

The funnel isn’t a process you can push people through; it’s an evolving journey that people leave and return to.

This happens across platforms, devices, and sometimes, long stretches of time.

Your customers are far more likely to really start thinking about sealing the deal on the second, seventh, or maybe fifteenth time your brand or product comes up.

With that in mind, is there any way to speed up the journey?

Is it possible to get in front of those specific prospects who are already considering you?

What if you could sway them faster with more relevant, targeted information and an offer that really gets them thinking?

“Now, some customers (high intent ones) will complete this journey quickly, sometimes after seeing an ad for the first time. But most may require time and multiple touchpoints to move them through the funnel and complete their journey. Remarketing and retargeting are tactics used to move people through the funnel, assisting them on the journey from being unaware of your brand to becoming paying customers.”

That’s according to Sean Johnston, co-author of “Winning At Retargeting: Tips To Reconnect & Convert“, along with Tori Holland, digital advertising experts from Closed Loop.

In this ebook, you’ll find all of the best practices you need to know to drive the best results for your remarketing and retargeting efforts.

Why is this such an important addition to your marketing library right now?

Be Ready – People Abandon Buying Journeys To Do Research

And they’re researching your competitors.

You need to stay top of mind.

But, how do you do that without annoying or overwhelming an audience that is constantly bombarded with information?

Currently, the number of digital buyers tops 2.1 billion.

There are tons of opportunities to put your brand and products in front of digital buyers. And everyone else is doing it.

People know that they have an abundance of choices.

Buying journeys are becoming less direct as consumers pause to research their options.

The average shopping cart abandonment rate in select industries is 79.8%.

That’s people who have been all the way through your funnel and then choose to wander off right before they buy.

Maybe they’ll be back.

Or, maybe they’ll buy the same thing from a competitor later.

On the other hand, if they do click buy, that shouldn’t be where your interaction ends.

“This is a must-read book for anyone in the advertising space. It’s important to not only know what your options are for retargeting, but what type of data you can use, and the nuances in each platform. Most importantly, mastering the art of retargeting will be a must with increased data privacy for users,” says Brooke Osmundson, Leader of Digital Marketing at Smith Micro Software.

Learn Remarketing & Retargeting To Re-Engage Distracted Audiences

Retargeting ads are an essential part of your holistic marketing strategy considering how fragmented the funnel has become, according to Miranda Miller, Managing Editor here at Search Engine Journal.

“Online audiences increasingly have their attention pulled in a million directions,” Miller says.

“You’ve got notifications going off on a dozen apps, interruptions of all kinds in the physical world, and information consumption happening across multiple screens. The funnel is really a scattershot of myriad touchpoints; it’s not what we were taught it was 15 years ago.”

Retargeting gets you back in front of that warm audience with more targeted messaging – wherever your customer is in their journey.

It enables you to maximize your investments in email marketing, SEO, paid search, and social by reconnecting and having another shot at moving that customer to their next step.

But, it’s not always easy.

“There’s an art and a science to successful retargeting, and that’s why we were thrilled to have Sean and Tori co-author this guide,” Miller explains.

“Their real-world, practical experience in planning and executing smart retargeting campaigns at Closed Loop shines through in the expert columns they share with our readers, and this ebook enabled us all to take a deeper dive into successful strategy alongside them.”

This latest ebook will teach you how to recapture attention and keep touchpoints with your audience alive.

By the end of this guide, you’ll be able to:

Understand the differences between these two tactics and determine which one is right for you.

Identify the key factors to consider in launching your remarketing and retargeting (RM/RT) efforts.

Figure out which advertising platforms are best to run your campaigns.

Apply consumer insights and data to power your RM/RT.

Without context, data is just numbers.

It takes experience and empathy to look at engagement data and approximate human intent.

That’s what retargeting and remarketing are about: Finding the right people, with the right intent, at the right time.

Download your free ebook if you’re ready to start learning this process.