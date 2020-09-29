Why Marketers Shouldn’t Underestimate the Value of TikTok

It’s official.

TikTok is here to stay.

Some of you won’t care.

But you should.

Like most millennials, I struggle when new platforms come out and they’re flooded by kids.

However, I am a curious marketer, so I eventually end up there anyway.

Here’s the thing.

If a ton of children adopt a platform, it’s only a matter of time before their parents “check it out” and get hooked themselves.

TikTok was no exception.

However, a lot of people are still questioning the value of TikTok – and TikTok users.

And while I have no research to point you to at this specific second, I have plenty of examples to share, including personal testimonials.

1. Insane Reach

There are a few companies really doing things right on TikTok and it’s paying off, at the very least in the way of awareness.

Dunkin has been a massive player on TikTok since at least March.

The brand has gained more than 1.4 billion views on the hashtag #dunkin and a collaboration with the largest creation on TikTok who has more than 88 million followers.

Other than gifting product to influencers, the majority of the reach has been organic (from what I can tell).

On the paid side of things, Old Navy started a sponsored trend three days ago.

The hashtag #Demin4All was created with an accompanying dance to promote their denim line.

So far, the hashtag has more than 1 billion views.

2. The Buying Power of TikTokers

Most reports of TikTok user demographics are too old to be trusted as the app continues to grow at crazy rates.

If you look at the latest numbers, you will likely think that the majority of users are between 13 and 18, and therefore dismiss it as being a viable source for your marketing strategy.

This is where you are wrong.

TikTokers have proven to many that they have money.

Small Shops Going Viral & Selling Out in Days (Sometimes Sooner)

These are only a few examples of some of the businesses that have been sold out of their stores because they went viral on TikTok.

WanderLustCo sells $20 phone cases and sold over 300 in 3 days – that’s $6,000 in three days from a cold audience, and I’ve seen this happen for a few businesses.

The Venmo Challenge

This is a challenge that happens across the app but is spearheaded by LexyLately.

She gives out $1,000 at a time to people who need/deserve the money.

She’s been able to gift money to waiters, drive-thru employees, Door Dashers, musicians, and all sorts of other people.

If you watch this video you will see she raised over $45,000 of donations in one week.

Gifting

Many influencers on the app open up P.O. boxes to allow their followers to send them mail – and boy do they.

One example is the user Lewwni who announced her pregnancy and got heaps of items off of her baby registry in just a matter of days.

Another example is Mr. Hamilton, a former high school teacher.

For a while, Mr. Hamilton had an Amazon wishlist set up for his school, and he was able to get supplies for all of his coworkers.

But since announcing his dream of being an actor, Mr. Hamilton has been gifted enough money to chase his dreams and step away from his full-time job.

@lewwni thank you all SO MUCH. u all continuously blow me away and I feel unworthy of ur love. registry – https://www.babylist.com/ihyqcteiu #fyp ♬ original sound – lewwni

My Experience Selling (& Not Selling)

I give out free advice on TikTok.

Mind you, this advice is minimal as it has to fit into a 60-second clip.

I’ve had one video truly take off and it’s had over 70,000 views.

Since that video took off three weeks ago, I’ve gotten:

$40 of donations (which I don’t actively ask for, people have to find in my Linktree in my bio).

2 bookings for 1-on-1 consultations (a $400 value).

Nearly $10,000 in proposals pending.

All from people who have found me on TikTok.

3. Subcultures & Community

There is a huge array of subcultures on TikTok.

If you spend any time on the app, you’ll slowly find your “side of TikTok” as TikTokkers call it.

There are some quite broad corners of TikTok such as “Straight TikTok” and “LGBTQ+ TikTok” but some of the niches get quite specific and can be based on something like a user’s aesthetic.

A great example of a community on TikTok is “Organization TikTok.”

This is where professional organizers give out tips to their favorite organization products and procedures.

Believe me, if you end up on that side of TikTok, you will definitely buy something.

I totally bought the organizer in this video.

When we talk about the rise of micro and nano influencers who have massive influence within very specific niches, TikTok should be one of the first platforms to come to mind.

4. The Cross-fertilization of Communities

To join TikTok, you have to be at least a little savvy.

Otherwise, you’re likely too afraid to even download the app.

Thus, the users are far more accustomed to switching between apps and doing their research.

Many TikTokers have been able to grow their following on other platforms such as Instagram and YouTube (the most common secondary platforms as they can be easily linked to in your profile).

Some of this can be attributed to the fear of losing the platform as you can see in this massive spite of 7,600 subscribers on iconic couple Ian and Chris’s channel after the news of WeChat and TikTok being banned.

But, some of the steady growth is simply due to the audience wanting longer, more comprehensive content.

My Experience in Growing My Following on TikTok

I’ve had over 90 people subscribe to my YouTube without me ever even mentioning it in my videos.

Understandably, with this increase in subscribers, my views have increased as well.

Mind you, I do not have a large channel, this has nearly doubled the number of subscribers to my channel.

Aside from YouTube, I’ve had people connect with me on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn (in much smaller quantities).

The Short-Long of It

Stop sleeping on TikTok.

There is far more value to the platform than what we see on the surface.

At the least, go check and see if your competitors are there because they might be. 🤷‍♀️

