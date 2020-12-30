White Hat & Black Hat SEO Linking – Are these Labels Still Relevant with Kevin Rowe [Podcast]

Your browser does not support the audio element. Podcast: Download Subscribe: Apple Podcast | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Loren Baker of SEJ & Kevin Rowe of Purelinq will be discussing the use of the “black hat” and “white hat” terminology in the SEO world and whether it’s still relevant.

– What does Black Hat SEO mean?

– What is Black Hat linking?

– If an enterprise company or a large agency pays a vendor for a link, are they now a Black Hat agency?

– I thought Black Hat was more so hacking & taking advantage of plugin vulnerabilities, and not reaching out to publishers.

– If no one knows what it means, why are we still using these labels?