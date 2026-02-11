What The Data Shows About Local Rankings In 2026 [Webinar]

Reputation Signals Now Matter More Than Reviews Alone

Positive reviews are no longer the primary fast path to the top of local search results.

As Google Local Pack and Maps continue to evolve, reputation signals are playing a much larger role in how businesses earn visibility. At the same time, AI tools are emerging as a new entry point for local discovery, changing how brands are cited, mentioned, and recommended.

Join Alexia Platenburg, Senior Product Marketing Manager at GatherUp, for a data-driven look at the local SEO signals shaping visibility today. In this session, she will break down how modern reputation signals influence rankings and what scalable, defensible reputation programs look like for local SEO agencies and multi-location brands.

You will walk away with a clear framework for using reputation as a true visibility and ranking lever, not just a step toward conversion. The session connects reviews, owner responses, and broader reputation signals to measurable outcomes across Google Local Pack, Maps, and AI-powered discovery.

What You’ll Learn

How review volume, velocity , ratings, and owner responses influence Local Pack and Maps rankings

The reputation signals AI tools use to cite or mention local businesses

How to protect your brand from fake reviews before they impact trust at scale



Why Attend?

This webinar offers a practical, evidence-based view of how reputation management is shaping local visibility in 2026. You will gain clear guidance on what matters now, what to prioritize, and how to build trust signals that support long-term local growth.

Register now to learn how reputation is driving local visibility, trust, and growth in 2026.

🛑 Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you the on-demand recording after the webinar.