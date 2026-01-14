What Google SERPs Will Reward in 2026 [Webinar]

The Changes, Features & Signals Driving Organic Traffic Next Year

Google’s search results are evolving faster than most SEO strategies can adapt.

AI Overviews are expanding into new keyword and intent types, AI Mode is reshaping how results are displayed, and ongoing experimentation with SERP layouts is changing how users interact with search altogether. For SEO leaders, the challenge is no longer keeping up with updates but understanding which changes actually impact organic traffic.

Join Tom Capper, Senior Search Scientist at STAT Search Analytics, for a data-backed look at how Google SERPs are shifting in 2026 and where real organic opportunities still exist. Drawing from STAT’s extensive repository of daily SERP data, this session cuts through speculation to show which features and keywords are worth prioritizing now.

What You’ll Learn

Which SERP features deliver the highest click potential in 2026

How AI Mode features are showing up and initiatives to prioritize

The keyword and topic opportunities that still drive organic traffic next year

Save Your Spot

Why Attend?

This webinar offers a clear, evidence-based view of how Google SERPs are changing and what those changes mean for SEO strategy. You will gain practical insights to refine keyword targeting, focus on the right SERP features, and build an organic search approach grounded in real performance data for 2026.

Register now to understand the SERP shifts shaping organic traffic in 2026.

🛑 Can’t make it live? Register anyway and we’ll send you the on demand recording after the event.