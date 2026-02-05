What 1,000 Businesses Reveal About Growth in 2026 [Webinar]

Learn The Signals Shaping Marketing, Efficiency, and AI Planning

As 2026 rolls on, many teams find themselves adjusting how they approach overall business and marketing growth.

What is the most efficient use of this year’s tighter budgets?

Priorities are shifting across industries. Understanding how peers are responding can help teams make better strategic decisions.

Join Jeff Hirz, EVP of Business Development at OuterBox, as he shares early findings from 2025 Performance Insights From 1,000 Businesses Planning for 2026.

Based on survey data from nearly 1,000 businesses, this session highlights where confidence is rising, where caution remains, and how companies are balancing growth, efficiency, and focus.

What You’ll Learn

How business like yours will fund marketing , sales, and efficiency initiatives

What AI readiness looks like in practice for businesses like yours

Where business confidence is increasing, and what teams are prioritizing

Why Attend?

This webinar provides a practical benchmark for evaluating your 2026 plan against peer data. You will leave with clear context and takeaways to help refine growth, efficiency, and AI strategies for the year ahead.

Register now to see what real business data says about planning for 2026.

🛑 Can’t watch live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you the recording.