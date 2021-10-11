Website Health Check: Top Technical SEO Tips & Tools [Webinar]

Have you checked your website’s health lately?

Your website might look great on the surface, but have you checked deeper?

Attending this webinar is essential if you want a healthy website that does more than look good.

Join our upcoming Search Engine Journal webinar on Wednesday, October 20 at 2 p.m. ET to learn how tools can help you optimize and keep your site healthy despite all the algorithm changes.

DeepCrawl’s Ashley Berman Hale, VP for Professional Services, and Jamie Indigo, Lead Senior Technical SEO, will show you how to use tools that can help increase your website health beyond the classic SEO tactics.

In this webinar, you will discover:

What website health is and why you should care about it.

What main pillars/elements make for good website health.

Top tips to optimize your pages efficiently.

You’ll have the opportunity to ask about your unique situation, too, in a live Q&A session.

Can’t make the webinar live? Register now and we’ll send you the on-demand version after the event.