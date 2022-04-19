New Web.com eCommerce Platform Helps SMBs Reach Millions of Potential Buyers

Web.com announced a new eCommerce platform that offers a way for SMBs to get online and start selling, manage inventory across multiple marketplaces, in an easy to build, easy to manage solution that also comes with SEO built right in.

I asked Web.com what made this platform different.

They responded:

“eCommerce business owners who need a way to grow and sell online will be able to do so without any technical skills. And do it quickly. Trying to figure out how to take a business online (figure out how to dropship, manage inventory, connect all these tools) is hard and intimidating. But it doesn’t have to be anymore. We are experiencing the democratization of products, customer experience and expertise. While SMBs have always been more agile, they didn’t have the tools or know-how to capitalize on that advantage but that has changed. Today small businesses can move from idea to commerce in mere hours. Small business owners can now pair their agility and resourcefulness with digital tools (such as online stores, inventory management, SEO) to level the playing field against big businesses or more established businesses. The Web.com solution offers a single place where SMBs can manage all the day-to-day tasks of running an online business. They can quickly list their products for sale on their website and on marketplaces like Etsy, reaching ~80M potential buyers, and manage all their customer orders in one place. SMBs can also manage fulfillment, product listing updates, restocking, reporting and more. And, with the 24/7 automated inventory sync technology, their product quantities will show accurately everywhere they sell. So basically, it all comes together to make for an easy-to-build, easy-to-manage solution with fast, simple shipping operations and the capacity to grow as our customers’ businesses grow.”

Web.com eCommerce Platform

Web.com is a part of Newfold Digital, a company that owns brands like Yoast, Network Solutions, HostGator and many other top brands.

They announced a new product that allows small businesses to not only build an attractive website but to also manage every aspect of online sales in the back end.

The website builder interface is easy to use. It uses a familiar click and build user interface that is very intuitive to use by design.

Screenshot of Intuitive Drag and Drop Website Builder Interface

More than a Website Builder

The new Web.com eCommerce solution provides a backend interface that allows businesses to manage every aspect of running an online business, including inventory managing inventory.

The platform integrates with major shipping companies, payment methods and with many marketplaces like Etsy, eBay, Amazon and even with dropshipping companies.

Inventory Management

All of an eCommerce company’s inventory is organized and managed in the backend of the platform.

A business can define where the products are stored, even by the aisle and bin location.

The business maintains inventory levels within the platform which can also be automated by connecting to a warehouse system or supplier via the Web.com feed management system.

Once connected, the business owner can automate the file transfer process of product information, a feature that is available in the eCommerce Premium tier.

A useful feature is that once an item is sold on the company’s website or marketplace integration, the Web.com platform will update the product inventory across all of the connected marketplaces.

So if you sell a product on eBay, the inventory will be updated across the Walmart marketplace.

SEO is Built In

Another useful feature is that SEO is built into the product.

The platform runs monthly health checks that provide a list of action items to improve the performance of the website, like finding broken links, pointing out duplicate meta tags, and reporting on page speed.

There are also interactive SEO to-do lists and structured data capabilities.

Marketplace Integration

Underlining that this is an eCommerce selling platform is the feature that manages sales and inventory across multiple marketplaces.

Some of the markets where products can be sold are:

Facebook Business, which allows businesses to sell their products on both Facebook and Instagram.

They can also list and manage their products on Amazon, eBay, Walmart, and Etsy, Bonanza and Google.

Shipping Integration

The product integrates with major shipping organizations like UPS, FedEx, DHL, Amazon Prime, Canada Post and many others.

Total eCommerce Store Management

The Web.com platform offers a way for businesses to manage virtually every area of running an online business.

Among the features:

Dropshipping management

Merchants can connect to suppliers via the Web.com feed management system to automatically sync product data, order data, and tracking details when the suppliers fulfills an order.

The automated feed system allows dropshippers to connect with their supplier to automate the data transfer process.

Dropshippers can automatically send new orders to their suppliers on an interval basis, as well as receive product data, and shipping and tracking details.

Purchase Order Management

From creation of purchase orders, email to suppliers, and receiving the products, to updating everywhere the merchant sells

Advanced inventory management capabilities

Multi-location tracking, different supplier SKUs and marketplace identifiers for one product, product bundling, barcode creation, variants, and automated quantity syncing.

Shipping Management

The Web.com backend connects to major carriers such the USPS, FedEx, and DHL, provides a way to print shipping labels and packing slips and other useful features.

A Total eCommerce Solution

The Web.com eCommerce platform offers SMBs the ability to compete online with the same level of automation of larger businesses but with the agile competitive advantage of a smaller business.

The new platform offers more than just a store builder, it’s an end-to-end eCommerce management platform.

Read the Official Announcement

Web.com Launches New eCommerce Product to Help Customers Sell Online

The Web.com eCommerce Platform page

Featured image: Web.com video screenshot used by permission