Why You Need to Enter the U.S. Search Awards Now

The U.S. Search Awards is the premier celebration of PPC, SEO, and content marketing excellence across the United States – attracting entries from California to Massachusetts and North Dakota to Texas.

Now in its ninth year, the awards recognize the incredible creativity, innovation, technology, and people in search today.

The awards are judged by an esteemed panel of leading, international search experts – serving as a valuable and authentic acknowledgment of the outstanding work that takes place within the industry.

This year, there are 43 categories that encompass multiple industry sectors from retail to health.

Judges are looking to recognize outstanding campaigns and agencies that embrace the thinking and approaches specific to the sector, whether through the creative use of content, innovative use of data, or technical implementation.

We welcome entries from agencies of every size – no matter how large or small your budget or how big or little the marketplace.

Why Should You Enter?

Entering, making the shortlist, and winning the awards are all opportunities for showcasing your expertise, attracting new clients and talent, and improving brand awareness.

Winning agencies also get a chance to shine in a 12-month U.S. Search spotlight.

For the agency and team, winning an award is a form of personal recognition. It also contributes to success becoming an integral part of your organization’s culture and employee expectations.

This kind of recognition helps increase productivity and commitment – ultimately reducing staff turnover and dissatisfaction.

A winning team wants to remain a winning team, so the drive and determination to retain the title will see a continuation of outstanding work that could see your agency taking home trophies and accolades year on year.

Our Winners Say…

“Winning the U.S. Search Awards for ‘Best Local Campaign’ is amazing! Being listed as a winner next to agencies we respect, reinforces the commitment we take to trust, transparency and results in SEO. We are very grateful for the exposure winning the award has brought to our Agency, and for the new client opportunities that the US Search Awards provided as a result.”

– Michael Hodgon, Marketing Director, Infront Webworks

“Our most recent U.S. Search Award win puts our grand total to 11 awards over the years, including 3x as Best Integrated Agency – large and small. Such validation from our treasured industry peers certainly brings us great pride, but more importantly assures clients and prospects that we’ve earned our place among the best search and digital marketers in the world. A U.S. Search Award speaks volumes about quality, innovation, and leadership.”

– Marty Weintraub, Founder & Creative Director, Aimclear

Ethical, Transparent & Respected

The U.S. Search Awards are brought to you by We Are Search and Don’t Panic Events, both highly respected, ethical, and transparent award specialists who are proud holders of the Awards Mark Trust.

The robust two-step judging process which includes pre-scoring and a judging session ensures that U.S. Search Award accolades can be trusted by the industry, partners, and associates.

U.S. Search Awards 2021

The U.S. Search Awards 2021 are open for entry now.

Visit ussearchawards.com to download your entry form which is an integral tool to planning the perfect award-winning entry.

2021 Dates to Remember

June 18 – Early Bird Close

– Early Bird Close June 25 – Entry Deadline

– Entry Deadline July 14 – Judging Session

– Judging Session July 16 – Shortlist Announcement

– Shortlist Announcement October 7 – Awards Ceremony

Entry Fees

The Early Bird fee is just $275 (+ VAT if applicable) – a saving of $75 per entry.

The Standard entry fee is $350 (+ VAT if applicable).

Exclusive Multiple Entry Offer

Any organization submitting 10 entries will receive an additional 2 free entries which will automatically be applied at checkout when submitted together.

Entry Essentials

Entries must relate to work undertaken between April 2020 – June 2021.

All entries must not exceed 1,000 words.

Each entry must have a separate Word document/PDF file uploaded (5 entries = 5 documents) and must be edited according to the category.

Entry questions differ per category, please be careful when submitting the same campaign into multiple awards.

Entry Process

It’s easy to submit your entries to the U.S. Search Awards.

Start by downloading the entry form, then collate the relevant information and supporting documentation.

Next, register via the online entry portal, and upload your completed documentation.

If you have never entered before, download The Don’t Panic Guide to Entering an Award or talk to the Award Experts at We Are Search who will guide you to the categories that most apply to your campaigns and teams.

We Are Search

We Are Search delivers Search Awards around the world including European Search Awards, Canadian Search Awards, APAC Search Awards, and MENA Search Awards. 2020 saw the introduction of the Global Search Awards.

The We Are Search Top 100 is the Search Awards leaderboard for excellence. Currently, U.S.-based companies inhabit spots 3 and 4 but this could all change following the 2021 U.S. Search Awards announcements.

It will be exciting to see the international competition hot up over the year.

Visit We Are Search for details of all the Search Awards, articles, and updates from judges and for the latest Top 100.

