Upwork Suspends Operations in Russia

Upwork announced it is suspending all business operations in Russia and Belarus and is taking action to provide relief to Ukrainian partners as well as providing direct donations to organizations providing relief to Ukrainians.

Upwork is a global marketplace that connects freelance workers around the world to available jobs in the global marketplace.

Because Upwork is a global enterprise it was inevitable that the Russian invasion of Ukraine would impact the business operations of Upwork.

The actions proposed by Upwork will impact both clients and freelancers in Russia and Belarus.

Upwork however is implementing its suspension in stages in order to not disrupt currently contracted work so as not to adversely impact clients or freelancers with contracts and work agreed to from before this announcement.

Upwork Suspends Business Operations in Russia and Belarus

Upwork made the decision to suspend all business operations in Russia and Belarus, singling those countries because of the war they started against Ukraine.

According to Upwork the full effect of the suspension will take force by May 1, 2022. This date was chosen to allow clients and freelancers to issue final billing and close out currently existing contracts by that date.

The first phase of the suspension begins with the shutdown of the creation of new business in Russian and Belarus.

Next, within a few days, Upwork will block the creation of new accounts, create new contract by clients and freelancers based in Russia and Belarus, as well as remove them from visibility in the Upwork search system.

Upwork promised to work with affected clients and freelancers should they move to another country. They also promised to consider returning to the regions once the geopolitical problems are resolved.

Upwork announced the following direct actions to benefit Ukraine:

“A $1 million donation to Direct Relief International in support of the Ukrainian population.

Product enhancements to make it easier for Ukrainian freelancers to preserve the careers they have worked so hard to establish, whether or not they are currently able to work.

Programs to make it easier for clients to maintain their existing relationships with and provide financial assistance to talent in Ukraine.

A $100,000 matching program for donations from our own team members to aid in humanitarian relief in Ukraine.”

Upwork Joins World Community in Action

Upwork is the latest organization to suspend operations in Russia and take action to support Ukraine. It joins other organizations in the freelancing community like Shutterstock who have also announced initiatives to directly support relief work in Ukraine and take a stand against the “unprovoked” aggression by Russia against Ukraine.

Statement from Upwork on the Invasion of Ukraine and Operations in Russia and Belarus