Spotted: Upgraded Google My Business Profile Program

Google is reported to be signing up businesses to an unannounced upgraded version of a Google My Business profile. The new service, apparently in testing phase, costs $50/month.

It appears to be trust-related badging that can help businesses earn more clients.

Local Search expert, Tom Waddington (@tomwaddington8), tweeted about an offer from Google to upgrade a clients Google My Business (GMB) account.

The offer was to upgrade it to a $50/month plan that would promote a refund guarantee and feature a green icon signifying that a business was Google Guaranteed.

This is what he tweeted:

“Google starting to offer an upgraded Business Profile (Google My Business listing) for $50/month that will add the Google Guaranteed badge to the listing and back services the business provides with the Google Guarantee.”

Google starting to offer an upgraded Business Profile (Google My Business listing) for $50/month that will add the Google Guaranteed badge to the listing and back services the business provides with the Google Guarantee. pic.twitter.com/x4bHLuVEi2 — Tom Waddington (@tomwaddington8) July 22, 2020

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

The words in the offer stated:

“Make it easy for customers to choose you Stand out with and upgraded business profile and the Google Guaranteed badge. Just $50/month for eligible businesses.”

There are additional terms related to the service that includes agreeing to the use of binding arbitration and agreeing to surrender the right to jury trials and class action lawsuits for resolving disputes.

Tom later tweeted more details where he revealed that the program appears to be limited to select local service providers:

A screening process still applies. It's for eligible businesses only. So don't expect to see the offer for any GMB listing. For now it may only be an option for some businesses that are currently in Local Services. — Tom Waddington (@tomwaddington8) July 22, 2020

Tom suggested that perhaps businesses already in the Local Services program would be the ones from which Google might choose for an upgraded business profile.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Businesses already in Local Services is a logical to start since they have already passed the screening process. I think it will eventually expand beyond that though. — Tom Waddington (@tomwaddington8) July 22, 2020

Later in the discussion Tom suggested that most businesses would be keen to have an upgraded profile once their competitors have one.

Not going to look good if your competitors have the badge and you don't — Tom Waddington (@tomwaddington8) July 22, 2020

That’s a good point!

A business could begin losing customers to another service provider if potential customers view their profile as less trustworthy than another business that has the upgraded badging and signaling.

Trust is an important factor in convincing a customer to approach a service provider. Yelp and Angie’s List provide variations on trust badges to businesses that are designed to build trust.

How Long Has the Program Been Ongoing?

There is another program called Google Guarantee.

The Google Ads support page for that program, called Google Guarantee dates from 2019, which is outlined on a Google Help page that dates from April 2019.

There has been no official announcement, so it’s presumed this is a program that’s under test.

But there is official documentation of a program with that name, and according to Archive.org, it dates from April 30, 2020.

The Google Guaranteed Business program appears to have documentation under the Google Local Services Ads help section.

Takeaways

A trust badge seems like a logical next step. The screening process is kind of similar to what Yelp does with it’s licensing related trust badging.

As noted, an upgraded business profile may become necessary should competitors begin using them with success.

Will it be more useful than good old positive word of mouth?