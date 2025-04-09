WordPress Plugin Extends Yoast SEO

The Progress Planner WordPress plugin has announced a new integration with Yoast SEO, enabling users to take full advantage of Yoast’s features to maximize website search performance.

Progress Planner Plugin

Progress Planner is developed by the same people who created Yoast SEO, ensuring that both plugins work perfectly together. The main functionality of the plugin is to help WordPress users maintain their website so that it performs at its best. The new functionalities extends the usefulness of Progress Planner as it now encompasses SEO.

The new functionality offers personalized suggestions of how to set Yoast SEO plugin for maximum performance.

According to the Progress Planner announcement:

“Progress Planner’s assistant, Ravi, will provide smart recommendations, guiding users to their next best task. Progress Planner will check whether Yoast SEO users have properly configured the settings of their plugins and will help and motivate users to make corrections.”

This is a brand new functionality and many others are planned.

Read more about the Progress Planner’s Yoast integration:

Level up your SEO-game: Progress Planner’s new integration with Yoast

Download the plugin at the official WordPress.org plugin repository: Progress Planner

Featured Image by Shutterstock/Krakenimages.com