Unlocking Content Value: Measuring Content Impact Across The Customer Journey

Not quite sure how to measure the true value of your content initiatives? You’re certainly not alone.

One of the biggest challenges marketers face is determining which touchpoints along the customer journey contribute most to conversions – also known as attribution modeling.

So join us on April 10, as we unravel the nuances of attribution modeling and show you how to layer first-touch and last-touch attribution within your measurement strategy.

By adopting a comprehensive approach, you’ll gain deeper insights into the effectiveness of your content efforts and make more informed decisions about resource allocation.

Bill Franklin, Director of SEO at DAC Group and Oliver Tani, Senior Director of SEO, DAC Group will walk you through how to accurately assess the value of your content across various stages of the customer journey.

Key takeaways from this webinar include:

Fresh Measurement Methods: Discover innovative methods to gauge the impact of your content more effectively. Learn to go beyond traditional metrics and uncover meaningful insights that drive strategic decisions.

Insights from First-Touch Attribution: Dive into fascinating insights using first-touch attribution, and learn how it differs from the usual last-touch perspective.

Convincingly Showcase Content Value: Learn tactics to persuade decision-makers to invest in more content by showcasing its true value. Plus, equip yourself with the tools needed to demonstrate the impact of your content initiatives.

Don’t miss this opportunity to elevate your content strategy, gain fresh perspectives, and unlock the true potential of your marketing efforts.

From attracting potential leads to nurturing them into loyal customers, each phase of the marketing funnel presents a unique set of challenges and opportunities for growth.

In this live session, we’ll equip you with the tools and knowledge needed to navigate these challenges successfully.

Are you ready to transform your content measurement approach? Secure your spot now!

Plus, you’ll get a chance to ask Bill and Oliver your most burning questions after the presentation.

And if you can’t attend live, just sign up and we’ll send you a copy of the webinar recording.