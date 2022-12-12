Twitter’s New Verification System Has Blue & Gold Checkmarks

Twitter is launching a modified version of its verification system, which includes gold checkmarks for businesses and unique labels for official accounts.

The new system aims to correct problems that surfaced during the initial rollout of Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s Blue Verified program, which allowed anyone to purchase a blue checkmark for an eight-dollar monthly subscription.

Several safeguards are in place to stop people from abusing the blue checkmark to impersonate other accounts.

In addition to introducing a different colored checkmark for business accounts, there are new criteria users need to meet before receiving a verified badge.

Here’s more about all the changes to Twitter verification.

Twitter Verified – Blue Checkmark

Twitter is bringing back its Blue Verified subscription program at the original cost of eight dollars per month if you subscribe through a web browser.

Subscribing via Twitter’s iOS app will cost an additional three dollars per month, which Musk says is due to Apple’s commission on in-app purchases.

Twitter is adding an account review step to the sign-up process to combat impersonation.

The review will verify your account meets the following criteria:

Complete : Your account has a display name and profile photo

: Your account has a display name and profile photo Active : There’s activity on your account within the past 30 days.

: There’s activity on your account within the past 30 days. Secure : Your account is older than 90 days and has an actual phone number.

: Your account is older than 90 days and has an actual phone number. Non-Deceptive : There are no recent changes to your profile photo, display name, or username. Your account must have no signs of being misleading or deceptive. Your account must have no signs of engaging in platform manipulation and spam.

: There are no recent changes to your profile photo, display name, or username.

Accounts will receive the blue checkmark once a Twitter team member manually reviews your account and sees that it meets the requirements.

In addition to the blue checkmark, Twitter says the following benefits are “coming soon”:

Priority placement in replies, mentions, and search results.

50% fewer advertisements.

Publishing longer videos.

Accounts previously verified under the legacy criteria will retain their checkmark. However, Twitter will not accept new applications to verify accounts under the old criteria.

Twitter Verified – Gold Checkmark

Twitter now uses gold checkmarks to differentiate between verified businesses and verified individuals.

Businesses previously verified through Twitter’s old system will automatically have their blue checkmarks converted to gold.

Esther Crawford, Twitter’s product lead, says the company will soon open up a process for more businesses to apply for gold checkmarks.

In the meantime, business accounts are eligible to sign up for the regular Blue Verified program, though they will temporarily receive a blue checkmark.

Twitter Verified – “Official” Labels

Along with a blue or gold checkmark, Twitter is applying an “Official” label to the following types of accounts:

Government accounts

Political organizations (such as parties)

Commercial companies & business partners

Major brands

Media outlets & publishers

Other public figures

Musk stated weeks ago that government accounts would receive a grey checkmark to set them apart from individuals and businesses. However, that update has yet to roll out.

