Twitter Introduces Voice Tweets

Twitter is testing a new feature that will allow users to record voice clips to publish as tweets.

Voice tweets join the many existing ways in which users can communicate on Twitter – a list which includes photos, videos, GIFs, and plain text.

“Over the years, photos, videos, gifs, and extra characters have allowed you to add your own flair and personality to your conversations. But sometimes 280 characters aren’t enough and some conversational nuances are lost in translation. So starting today, we’re testing a new feature that will add a more human touch to the way we use Twitter – your very own voice.”

You can Tweet a Tweet. But now you can Tweet your voice! Rolling out today on iOS, you can now record and Tweet with audio. pic.twitter.com/jezRmh1dkD — Twitter (@Twitter) June 17, 2020

At first, creating voice tweets is a feature that will be made available to a limited group of people on Twitter for iOS. In the coming weeks, everyone on iOS should have access to voice tweets.

Everyone, regardless of whether they’re on iOS, Android, or desktop, will be able to see voice tweets in their feed and listen to them.

Here’s how to compose a voice tweet using the Twitter app for iOS.

Composing a Voice Tweet

Composing a voice tweet is similar to composing any other type of tweet.

First, open the tweet composer and look for the new voice icon. It resembles audio wavelengths.

After tapping the voice icon you will see your profile photo with the record button at the bottom. Tap on the record button to begin recording your voice.

Voice tweets are capable of capturing 140 seconds of audio. Those who wish to go longer can keep talking and the additional audio will be connected in thread of multiple tweets.

When voice tweets are published people will see them in their feed amongst other tweets.

To listen to a voice tweet just tap the image with the person’s profile photo.

Tweets will play in a new window that stays docked at the bottom of the screen, so users can listen while continuing to scroll through their feed.

“There’s a lot that can be left unsaid or uninterpreted using text, so we hope voice Tweeting will create a more human experience for listeners and storytellers alike. Whether it’s #storytime about your encounter with wild geese in your neighborhood, a journalist sharing breaking news, or a first-hand account from a protest, we hope voice Tweeting gives you the ability to share your perspectives quickly and easily with your voice.”

Those are the main things you need to know about voice tweets. Here’s some extra information that may also be helpful.

Additional Notes on Voice Tweets

At this time, voice tweets are limited to original tweets only.

That means it’s not possible for users to record their voice and publish it as a reply or a retweet with comment.

It’s unknown if that will ever change. On one hand, Twitter is missing out on an opportunity for increased user engagement by not allowing voice replies.

On the other hand, not all of that engagement would be positive. Voice recordings open up a whole new avenue for harassment on Twitter, so perhaps it’s best that the feature is limited to original tweets.