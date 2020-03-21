Twitter to Prioritize COVID-19 Tweets From Verified Accounts

Twitter published a PSA notifying users that tweets from verified accounts will be prioritized over regular accounts for COVID-19 updates.

That doesn’t apply to just any account with a blue checkmark, however. Twitter is doing what’s necessary to find the right experts to highlight.

“PSA about what we’re doing to Verify Twitter accounts that are providing credible updates around #COVID19: we are working with global public health authorities to identify experts and have already Verified hundreds of accounts, but there’s more to do and we could use your help.”

To further enhance these efforts, Twitter is prioritizing new verifications for certain types of accounts. Specifically, the verification process will be sped up for accounts that have an email address associated with an authoritative organization or institution

For COVID-19 experts that aren’t currently verified, in addition to updating the email address on the account, it’s also necessary for their Twitter bio to reference the institution they’re associated with.

The user will have to link to an official web page in their Twitter bio, which also includes a reference back to the expert’s Twitter account.

To be sure, there are strict requirements that need to be met before Twitter prioritizes a blue-check account tweeting about coronavirus.

The company says it is also considering a way to take public suggestions for additional experts to highlight. Though, for now, Twitter is only taking suggestions from global public health authorities and partners.

Source: @TwitterSupport on Twitter