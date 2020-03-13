Get Your Report for Free!
Twitter Shares Tips on Best Tweet Copy For Announcing a Product Launch

Twitter is back with more tips on writing effective tweets, this time with a focus on announcing new products.

Last month, Twitter’s Joe Wadlington shared tips in a video demonstrating the difference between good and bad tweet copy.

Wadlington recently published a similar video about good and bad tweet copy from the perspective of a business sharing news about a product launch.

Here’s the example provided of the “bad” tweet copy:

Twitter Shares Tips on Best Tweet Copy For Announcing a Product LaunchExample of “bad” tweet copy

These were highlighted as areas of improvement in the above tweet:

  • Too long: With a tweet this long you run the risk of users losing interest before they finish reading.
  • Redundant emojis: Using a calendar emoji in a tweet about a calendar is unnecessary and repetitive.
  • Filler words: Words like “very,” and other types of filler words, can be removed to shorten the length of the tweet.
Twitter Shares Tips on Best Tweet Copy For Announcing a Product LaunchEdits made to the bad tweet copy

Based on Wadlington’s recommendations, here’s what a more effective tweet would look like.

Twitter Shares Tips on Best Tweet Copy For Announcing a Product LaunchMore effective tweet copy

The following changes were made in the example above:

  • The length of the tweet was significantly shortened.
  • A line break was added where text was removed, making the tweet easier to read.
  • The calendar emoji was replaced with a confetti emoji.
  • A clear call-to-action is used at the end.

See the full video below:

