Twitter Shares Tips on Best Tweet Copy For Announcing a Product Launch

Twitter is back with more tips on writing effective tweets, this time with a focus on announcing new products.

Last month, Twitter’s Joe Wadlington shared tips in a video demonstrating the difference between good and bad tweet copy.

Wadlington recently published a similar video about good and bad tweet copy from the perspective of a business sharing news about a product launch.

Here’s the example provided of the “bad” tweet copy:

These were highlighted as areas of improvement in the above tweet:

Too long : With a tweet this long you run the risk of users losing interest before they finish reading.

: With a tweet this long you run the risk of users losing interest before they finish reading. Redundant emojis : Using a calendar emoji in a tweet about a calendar is unnecessary and repetitive.

: Using a calendar emoji in a tweet about a calendar is unnecessary and repetitive. Filler words: Words like “very,” and other types of filler words, can be removed to shorten the length of the tweet.

Based on Wadlington’s recommendations, here’s what a more effective tweet would look like.

The following changes were made in the example above:

The length of the tweet was significantly shortened.

A line break was added where text was removed, making the tweet easier to read.

The calendar emoji was replaced with a confetti emoji.

A clear call-to-action is used at the end.

See the full video below:

Do you know what makes for effective Tweet copy? We're back with @JoeWadlington to share more top tips. pic.twitter.com/wpxwycOX5d — Twitter Business (@TwitterBusiness) March 9, 2020