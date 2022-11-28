Twitter Rolls Out 3 New Ways To Advertise

Twitter is launching three new advertising options designed to get people to visit and take action on businesses’ websites.

Twitter’s new ad products include:

Website Conversions Optimization

Dynamic Product Ads

Collection Ads

In a blog post, Twitter says its new ad units “will drive mid-to lower-funnel results for advertisers and improved relevance for people on Twitter.”

Here’s how the new ad options can boost website visits and conversions this holiday season and beyond.

1. Website Conversions Optimization

Twitter describes the Website Conversions Optimization (WCO) advertising option as a “major rebuild” of the conversion goal.

WCO improves lower-funnel website conversions, such as adding an item to a shopping cart or completing a purchase.

Lower-funnel conversions refer to anything beyond the initial click of an advertisement. Twitter’s new ads will optimize for those conversions using algorithms that target users with greater relevance.

In initial tests, Twitter finds WCO can drive more goal completions at a 25% lower cost-per-conversion, on average.

2. Dynamic Product Ads

Dynamic product ads are designed to show relevant products to Twitter users at a time when they’re most likely to buy.

Twitter says this works in three ways:

Retargeting : Serves ads featuring products a user has previously engaged with.

: Serves ads featuring products a user has previously engaged with. Prospecting : Serves relevant product ads to people who haven’t visited your website.

: Serves relevant product ads to people who haven’t visited your website. Integration: Get your product catalog onto Twitter through integration with Twitter Marketing Partners.

In initial tests, Twitter finds dynamic product ads can improve cost-per-acquisition by 30-88%.

3. Collection Ads

Collection ads allow advertisers to showcase multiple product images through a primary hero image and smaller thumbnail images below it.

This ad unit is a hybrid of a static image ad and a carousel. Users can swipe through the smaller images on the bottom while the hero image stays in place.

In testing, Twitter says collection ads can increase click-through rate by an average of 42% and increase conversions by impressions by an average of 54%.

Availability

Twitter’s new ad units are available now to all advertisers.

To optimize with behavior from your site, WCO and dynamic product ads require Twitter Pixel or the Conversion API.

Source: Twitter

Featured Image rafapress/Shutterstock