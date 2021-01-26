Twitter Acquires Revue – Newsletter Publishing Startup

Twitter announced they purchased a company named Revue that facilitates the publication and monetization of newsletters. Twitter stated that the future integration between Revue and Twitter will make it easier for readers to find and subscribe to newsletters.

Revue currently charges 5% of newsletter revenue.

According to Twitter, they understand their role as one that helps publishers create and share content as well as grow an audience. A newsletter management service represents a way for Twitter to extend that support in a useful manner.

According to Twitter:

“Twitter is where people go to see and talk about what’s happening in the world. It’s where writers, experts and curators – from individual creators to journalists to publishers themselves – go to share their written work, spark meaningful conversations and build a loyal following. …it’s critical we offer new ways for them to create and share their content, and importantly, help them grow and better connect with their audience.”

What is Revue?

Revue is an end to end newsletter publication software as a service app. It provides a landing page, analytics and a full suite of newsletter tools from publication to list management, as well as monetization.

Starting a newsletter is free and the only paid component is when the newsletter is monetized, which is 5% of earnings.

Revue is a competitor to services like MailChimp, MailPoet and Sendgrid, paid services for managing, monetizing and mailing newsletters. Each of those services not only eat into into newsletter subscription revenue but also cut into the time it takes to manage and publish a newsletter.

Revue makes it easier to write, edit, manage, email and monetize a newsletter from a single service by integrating multiple services needed to run a successful newsletter. This greatly simplifies the process of publishing a newsletter and makes it attractive on its own.

A future integration with Twitter to help with growing an audience will make Revue even more attractive than it already is.

Screenshot of Revue Newsletter Editor Console

The newsletter console offers all the standard editing features that newsletter publishers expect. Editing and formatting a newsletter is very similar to the experience of working within WordPress publishing dashboard, only easier.

For example, adding media is as easy as dragging and dropping into the newsletter composer. Adding videos is as simple as copy/pasting a URL, without the need to use embed codes.

Twitter Integration with Revue

Twitter announced intentions to make it easy for an audience to discover and subscribe to newsletters. This transforms Twitter into a more important way for publishers to grow and monetize their audiences.

The announcement states:

“Our goal is to make it easy for them to connect with their subscribers, while also helping readers better discover writers and their content. We’re imagining a lot of ways to do this, from allowing people to sign up for newsletters from their favorite follows on Twitter, to new settings for writers to host conversations with their subscribers. It will all work seamlessly within Twitter.”

Twitter Expands Footprint Beyond Social Media

Twitter already has invested in companies that support the business aspect of managing and publishing tweets.

Revue represents a new direction for Twitter that helps publishers who already rely on Twitter for promotional efforts to further grow their revenues via newsletters.

Revue also represents a way for Twitter to expand its revenue stream beyond advertising.

