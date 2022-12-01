Advertisement
  1. SEJ
  2.  ⋅ 
  3. Twitter

Twitter Now Puts Recommended Tweets In Everyone’s Feeds

All Twitter users will now see recommended tweets from accounts they don't follow, unless they switch to Latest Tweets.

Twitter Now Puts Recommended Tweets In Everyone’s Feeds

Twitter is expanding recommended tweets to all users, including people who managed to avoid them until now.

In an announcement, the company states:

“We want to ensure everyone on Twitter sees the best content on the platform, so we’re expanding recommendations to all users, including those who may not have seen them in the past.”

Twitter links to a blog post from September that explains how recommendations work.

In short – recommendations are algorithmically selected tweets from accounts you don’t follow.

By surfacing recommended tweets alongside other content in the main feed, Twitter aims to help users discover other accounts they may be interested in following.

This change doesn’t necessarily mean that people who saw recommended tweets will start seeing more of them.

Twitter’s announcement emphasizes this update applies to people who weren’t already seeing recommended tweets.

However, actual users report seeing an uptick in recommended tweets. Some are even getting recommendations in their notification tab.

If you don’t enjoy recommended tweets or see too many, you can switch to the chronological feed and avoid them entirely.

The above tweet’s ratio will give you an idea of the consensus toward recommendations and the lack of options for turning them off.

A vocal contingent of Twitter users would prefer to see more relevant recommendations or have more ways to turn them off.

It was only a few months ago that Twitter CEO Elon Musk criticized the recommendation algorithm, saying he prefers the chronological feed:

Could Twitter’s expansion of recommended tweets mean there are improvements to the algorithm?

You can customize your recommendations by tapping the three-dot icon next to individual tweets.

From there, you can say you’re “not interested in this tweet,” or go a step further and mute the account so Twitter doesn’t recommend it to you again.

Admittedly, it’s a cumbersome way to improve Twitter’s recommendation system, but it’s the only alternative to switching to ‘Latest Tweets.’

Featured Image: Roman Samborskyi/Shutterstock

Category News Twitter
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Full Bio
SEJ STAFF

Matt G. Southern

Senior News Writer at Search Engine Journal

Matt G. Southern, Senior News Writer, has been with Search Engine Journal since 2013. With a bachelor’s degree in communications, ...

Subscribe to SEJ

Get our daily newsletter from SEJ's Founder Loren Baker about the latest news in the industry!

Ebook
ADVERTISEMENT
Read the Next Article
Read the Next