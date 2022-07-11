Twitter Now Lets You Remove Unwanted Mentions

Twitter allows people to untag themselves from tweets with a new feature called unmentioning.

Unmentioning allows people to remove themselves from a conversation they don’t want to be associated with.

It’s a step up from muting a conversation as it removes the link to the mentioned person’s account and prevents others from mentioning them in the same conversation again.

Here’s more about how unmentioning works and what happens after you unmention yourself on Twitter.

How Twitter Unmentioning Works

Unmentioning does three things:

It removes the link to your Twitter profile from the original tweet and all replies.

It stops people from mentioning you again in the same conversation.

It stops any further notifications about the conversation you were tagged in.

To unmention yourself, tap the three-dot menu at the top right of the tweet and select “leave this conversation.” Confirm your decision, and all tags will be removed.

In a roundabout way, this lets people edit live tweets in a way that hasn’t been possible until now.

Given how unmentioning adds a new element to Twitter, its launch isn’t something the company takes lightly.

Previewed in June 2021, unmentioning launches today after going through an extensive feedback and development period.

The final version is scaled down from what was previewed last year. Twitter promised even greater safeguards against unwanted mentions, such as the ability to prohibit mentions from people you don’t follow.

It’s uncertain whether that feature was scrapped or if it will be added at a later date. As it stands, you can’t proactively stop people from mentioning you. You can only take action after the fact.

Unmentioning is rolling out today to all Twitter users on all devices.

Featured Image: Screenshot from Twitter.com/TwitterSafety, July 2022.