Twitter is Still Verifying Users Despite Pausing the Application Process

Twitter has reportedly verified over 10,000 accounts since suspending the application process in 2017.

According to Mashable, only those with connections to the company are able to get their accounts verified. Previously, anyone could apply to become verified.

As it stands, ordinary Twitter users are not even able to have their accounts considered for verification.

Twitter made the decision to suspend public applications following outrage over the verification of a prolific white supremacist.

As the company stated in its original announcement, it doesn’t want to mislead people into thinking a verification is an endorsement.

Verification was meant to authenticate identity & voice but it is interpreted as an endorsement or an indicator of importance. We recognize that we have created this confusion and need to resolve it. We have paused all general verifications while we work and will report back soon — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 9, 2017

A week after pausing the verification program, Twitter said it was working on a new solution.

It has been over a year since that announcement was made and Twitter has not said anything publicly about what its next plans are.

Twitter has also not revealed why it’s choosing to verify select accounts even though the application process is on hold.

Verification is important for distinguishing real accounts from impersonators, but it also allows people to prove they are representing themselves truthfully.

For example, a person could be using their real name and picture, but make outrageous claims about who they are and what they do.

A verification checkmark is a symbol of trust. It lets others know that steps were taken to confirm someone’s identity.

Unfortunately, if you were hoping for a blue checkmark anytime soon, it doesn’t seem as though that’s likely to happen.

What was once a relatively fair program is now shrouded in more mystery than ever.