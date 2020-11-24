Twitter is Bringing Back Account Verifications

Twitter is bringing back verifications after shutting down public applications three years ago. The program is relaunching with a few changes made to the process.

Currently the plan is to relaunch applications in early 2021, which allows for time to gather feedback about how the verification program should be handled going forward.

Twitter states in an announcement:

“We plan to relaunch verification, including a new public application process, in early 2021. But first, we need to update our verification policy with your help. This policy will lay the foundation for future improvements by defining what verification means, who is eligible for verification and why some accounts might lose verification to ensure the process is more equitable.”

Twitter is giving the public a look at the first draft of its new policy, which identifies six types of accounts that qualify for verification.

Eligible for Verification

The six types of accounts identified as being eligible for verification are:

Government

Companies, Brands and Non-Profit Organizations

News

Entertainment

Sports

Activists, Organizers, and Other Influential Individuals

In addition to belonging to one of the above six categories, the criteria for becoming verified is reasonably simple.

“To receive the blue badge, your account must be notable and active,” Twitter states in the draft of its new policy.

Notability is defined by falling into one of the categories listed above. Being active on Twitter means the account must be:

Complete : Including a profile name, bio, and profile and banner images.

: Including a profile name, bio, and profile and banner images. Present : The account must have logged into Twitter at least once in the past six months.

: The account must have logged into Twitter at least once in the past six months. Secure : The account must have a confirmed email address or phone number.

: The account must have a confirmed email address or phone number. Respectful of Twitter Rules: The account must not have had a 12-hour or 7-day lockout for violating Twitter’s rules in the past six months (excluding successful appeals).

Ineligible for Verification

Twitter also clarifies what will make an account ineligible for verification.

An account will not receive a verification badge if it meets any of this criteria:

A parody, newsfeed, commentary, or fan account.

The account represents pets or fictional characters (unless directly affiliated with a verified brand or entertainment production).

The account has engaged in severe violations of Twitter’s platform manipulation and spam policy (such as the buying and selling of followers and engagement)

The account represents individuals or groups associated with coordinated harmful activity or hateful content.

Loss of Verification Status

Lastly, Twitter reserves the right to revoke an account’s verification badge if it does any of the following:

Becomes inactive or incomplete.

The person is no longer in the position which initially made them eligible for verification.

Attempts to impersonate or mislead people by changing their display name or bio.

Commits a severe violation that results in immediate suspension.

Publishes tweets that repeatedly violate Twitter’s rules.

The policy notes badge removals will be assessed on a case-by-case basis and will not be done automatically.

Additional Information

Twitter’s verification policy is currently being shared for public feedback and is not final. The policies described in this article may change before the final version is published.

The public feedback period will last two weeks from November 24, 2020 to December 8, 2020. Anyone can submit feedback by completing this survey.

People should be able to apply for a Twitter verified badge in early 2021. More information will be shared when it’s available.

For more details, see the full draft of Twitter’s verification policy here.