Twitter Expands Campaign Planner To 15 More Countries

Twitter is expanding its Campaign Planner forecasting tool for advertisers to 15 additional countries and adding support for the video views objective.

Initially launched in three countries, Campaign Planner estimates the size of an audience you can potentially reach with Twitter ads based on the parameters you set.

Using Campaign Planner, you’ll get an idea of how your campaign will perform before it goes live.

You can forecast reach, impressions, average frequency, and CPM against a specific audience, campaign duration, frequency setting, and placement.

Now, you can also forecast campaigns with the Video Views objective.

With budget forecasting for auction-based campaigns, you can better understand how much it will cost to reach your audience.

Campaign Planner allows you to save your work as a draft campaign, making it easy to plug the settings into an actual campaign.

Twitter Campaign Planner Recommended Best Practices

Twitter shares several best practices for using Campaign Planner, which the company says are backed by research.

High Frequency

Twitter recommends budgeting for higher levels of weekly frequency to achieve the best results.

“Multiple exposures at higher investment levels increase brand awareness compared to a single exposure,” Twitter says.

Long Duration

Twitter recommends a campaign length of at least five weeks and up to 13 weeks.

According to Twitter, this is the optimal length for your messaging to remain relevant and aligned with your audience.

Availability

Campaign Planner is now available to advertisers in a total of 18 markets: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom, and the United States.

Source: Twitter

Featured Image: Ascannio/Shutterstock