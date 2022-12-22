Twitter Enhances Search Results For Cashtags

Twitter is upgrading the user experience for cashtags, showing pricing graphs when users click on the symbol of a major stock, ETF, or cryptocurrency.

Adding a dollar sign in front of a stock or currency symbol, like $AAPL, creates a clickable cashtag.

Previously, clicking on a cashtag would take you to a standard set of search results featuring popular tweets.

If you wanted to learn the current value of the stock or currency, you had to visit another website to get the information.

Now, you can get the information you’re looking for immediately with updated search results for cashtags.

In addition to clicking on cashtags, you can activate the new search experience by searching for the symbols with or without the dollar sign.

Twitter says it’s rolling out this feature with the major symbols first, and will expand its coverage of symbols in the coming weeks.

