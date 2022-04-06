Try it Free
Advertisement
  1. SEJ
  2.  » 
  3. Twitter

Twitter Confirms It’s Working On An Edit Button

A long awaited edit button is coming to Twitter, the company confirms, but first it will go through a round of testing with premium users.

Twitter Confirms It’s Working On An Edit Button

Twitter confirms it’s working on an edit button and will begin testing it with select users in the coming months.

This was announced last night after Tesla CEO Elon Musk, now Twitter’s largest shareholder, made headlines for polling his followers about the addition of an edit button.

As expected, the results were overwhelmingly in favor of an edit button.

Musk was recently appointed to Twitter’s board of directors after buying a 9.2% share of Twitter stock this past Monday.

His position may allow him to wield influence over the inclusion of new features. However, Twitter reveals an edit button was already in the works.

While Twitter acknowledges the poll, which received over four million votes, it says an edit feature has been in development since last year.

Twitter will first test the edit button with its Twitter Blue premium subscribers before rolling it out to everyone.

As a testing ground for new features, Twitter Blue Labs allows the company to experiment while providing additional value to its premium members.

Through testing Twitter can determine how to implement an edit button in a way that minimizes negative impact to the user experience.

There are a number of variables to consider, such as:

  • How long will users have to edit a tweet?
  • How many times can a tweet be edited?
  • How will other users know when a tweet has been edited?

An argument can be made against allowing users to edit historical tweets from years past. Though a five minute window where a newly published tweet can be edited is perhaps more reasonable.

This will all be determined during the testing period, which Twitter says will begin in the coming months.

Category News Twitter
ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe to SEJ

Get our daily newsletter from SEJ's Founder Loren Baker about the latest news in the industry!

Topic(s) of Interest*
By clicking the "SUBSCRIBE" button, I agree and accept the content agreement and privacy policy of Search Engine Journal.
Ebook
Matt G. Southern

Matt G. Southern

Senior News Writer at Search Engine Journal

Matt G. Southern, Senior News Writer, has been with Search Engine Journal since 2013. With a bachelor’s degree in communications, ... [Read full bio]

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertisement
Read the Next Article
Read the Next