Twitter Debuts Carousel Ads With Up to 6 Images or Videos

Twitter’s new carousel ads allow marketers to use 2 to 6 images or videos in one advertisement.

Carousel ads are designed to help businesses more effectively reach their goals by engaging potential customers with a new and interactive ad format.

The carousel ad format includes:

An edge-to-edge design

Third party measurement reporting

Accessibility support

New reporting features (such as swipes within the Carousel and breakdowns to measure individual Carousel card performance)

Carousel ads are here!

Carousel ads are an immersive experience created to drive people to an app or website.

With multiple assets in a single ad marketers can seamlessly transition through different products, highlight specific features of one product, or tell a story about their brand.

Here’s more about what carousel ads offer and how they can be used.

More About Carousel Ads

All Twitter advertisers are eligible to create carousel ads via the tweet composer in Ads Manager or via the Ads API.

There are only a few steps involved in creating carousels, and they follow the same creative specifications as other image & video formats.

Once created, carousels can be used either organically or promoted.

In testing Twitter says website carousel ads saw, on average, a 15% increase in click-through rate relative to single-asset ad formats.

Testing results were even stronger for app carousel ads, which saw an average 24% increase in installs per impression relative to single-asset ad formats.

Twitter also cites a Nielsen study that finds using 3 or more ad formats increases campaign awareness by 20% and purchase intent by 7%.

Carousel Ads Best Practices

Twitter lists the following creative best practices for marketers using carousel ads:

Use all of the available components : Including visuals, headlines, descriptions, and calls-to-action.

: Including visuals, headlines, descriptions, and calls-to-action. Tell a story : Craft a visual narrative with a beginning, middle, and end to keep viewers engaged.

: Craft a visual narrative with a beginning, middle, and end to keep viewers engaged. Consider the audience : Show different product images to re-targeted customers than you would show to new, prospective customers.

: Show different product images to re-targeted customers than you would show to new, prospective customers. Highlight the product and its benefits: The product should be visible and there should be clear, simple communication of benefit to the consumer.

Now Available to All Advertisers

Carousels are available across all Website & App objectives, as well as Video Views when using Video Carousels. Carousels can also be used in Engagement and Awareness campaigns.

The debut of carousel ads is an early step toward Twitter building a more effective performance advertising business.

“This investment in performance advertising also includes expanding the capabilities of our ad formats to enable advertisers with more options to show and tell their brand story, while providing a more intuitive, engaging experience for people on Twitter.”

Twitter is committed to increasing its investment across various performance advertising initiatives.

This includes updates to Twitter’s mobile app objectives, such as stronger bidding and optimization options.

There will also be enhancements to the Twitter Website Tag in an effort to improve the accuracy key campaign metrics, such as return on ad spend, and improved creative advertising formats.

