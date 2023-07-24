Webinar With Google. Register Now!

Twitter Becomes X: The Future Of The ‘Everything App’

Elon Musk announced the rebranding of Twitter into X over the weekend in a move to create an everything app with unlimited interactivity.

Twitter is now X after a radical rebranding over the weekend.

The iconic bird logo was replaced throughout the social network with a new X logo, and the official @Twitter account was also renamed to X.

Twitter Becomes X: The Future Of The &#8216;Everything App&#8217;Screenshot from X/Twitter, July 2023

Elon Musk, who bought the social network formerly known as Twitter in October 2022, has hinted at the upcoming change to Twitter for months.

X was mentioned when the new Twitter CEO, Linda Yaccarino, joined the team.

The rebranding is no surprise to those who follow Musk, as he has mentioned plans for a comprehensive social platform that offers more than text-based updates.

The new platform envisioned years ago incorporates a credibility score to make it easier to spot bots and disinformation.

Instead of creating a new platform from scratch, the purchase of Twitter accelerated the plans for X by three to five years.

According to Yaccarino, X aims to become a universal marketplace for ideas, products, and services powered by artificial intelligence.

The platform, which once transformed global communication, promises boundless interactivity in the future.

Twitter’s stakeholders have long desired more significant innovation, and X is the solution, with its formation already visible in numerous recent feature launches.

Yaccarino and Musk anticipate further growth and are excited to introduce X globally.

As X continues to take over the Twitter brand, the x.com domain will redirect to the Twitter website.

Twitter Becomes X: The Future Of The &#8216;Everything App&#8217;Screenshot from X.com, July 2023

The domain was once the home of Musk’s venture into banking with X/PayPal.

Twitter Becomes X: The Future Of The &#8216;Everything App&#8217;Screenshot from Archive.org, July 2023

Branding on the official website appeared to be a mixture of X Corp and the soon-to-be-gone Twitter bird.

Twitter Becomes X: The Future Of The &#8216;Everything App&#8217;Screenshot from Twitter, July 2023

What Will Happen To Embedded Tweets?

In addition to questions about rebranding, others are interested in how the move to x.com and other changes will affect features like embedded tweets.

John Mueller, Google Search Advocate, noted the unreliable way embeds work.

We have reached out to X/Twitter to comment. The press@ Twitter autoresponder has been updated from 💩 to “We’ll get back to you soon.”

The Future Of X

As we look to the horizon of this digital revolution, the potential for AI integration within X becomes an intriguing possibility, particularly considering Musk’s existing AI venture, xAI.

The amalgamation of xAI’s cutting-edge technology into the X super-app could be a game-changer, pushing the boundaries of how we interact with digital platforms. Twitter becomes X under Musk, offering unlimited interaction via AI-powered features, redefining the scope of the global town square.”

That’s the promise of X – an immersive, seamless digital ecosystem.

The dawn of this new era certainly warrants our attention, as X is poised to redefine Twitter and the social media landscape and beyond.

Featured image: bluecat_stock/Shutterstock

Twitter Becomes X: The Future Of The ‘Everything App’

