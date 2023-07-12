Try it Free
xAI: Elon Musk’s Endeavor To Unlock Mysteries Of The Universe

Elon Musk's new AI company aims to understand the universe. Can xAI achieve its vision, or will it develop yet another ChatGPT alternative?

  • Elon Musk announced xAI, a new AI company that wants to understand the universe.
  • The xAI team includes top AI experts from companies like DeepMind, OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft.
  • xAI is separate from X Corp but will collaborate with Twitter, Tesla, and others to achieve its mission.
Elon Musk announced the formation of xAI, a new artificial intelligence company, on Twitter.

The mission of xAI, according to its website, is to “understand the true nature of the universe.”

The company may develop Musk’s vision of a truthful ChatGPT alternative.

Or maybe its AI product will be one that even the AI community won’t understand.

What Is xAI?

The website states that xAI is an independent company from X Corp, but it plans to collaborate with X (Twitter), Tesla, and other companies to achieve its mission.

The team includes AI experts from companies like DeepMind, OpenAI, Google Research, and Microsoft Research, who have contributed to pioneering optimization methods, normalization techniques, adversarial example discovery, innovative analyses, and breakthrough AI systems like GPT-3.5 and GPT-4.

xAI: Elon Musk&#8217;s Endeavor To Unlock Mysteries Of The UniverseScreenshot from x.ai, July 2023

Dan Hendrycks, Director of the Center for AI Safety, is an advisor.

Trending Tweets About xAI

xAI’s team and Musk’s biggest Twitter supporters shared excitement about the announcement on Twitter.

Cofounder Greg Yang invited mathematicians and theorists excited about AI for math to reach out via direct message.

Yang had left Microsoft Research in May for the “next adventure.”

One of the first tweets by the company’s official Twitter account posed a profound question:

Musk and over 12.1k other Twitter users replied:

Yuhuai(Tony) Wu, whose website mentions a “stealth startup” after working at Google with future xAI colleague Christian Szegedy, shared the following shortly after the announcement.

Jimmy Ba, another xAI affiliate, includes a Twitter profile disclaimer that “All my posts are generated by GPT.”

The Future Of Elon Musk’s New AI Venture

Will xAI develop something more significant than the next ChatGPT alternative? Only time will tell.

xAI included a link to a recruitment form for engineers and researchers in the Bay Area who want to join xAI’s “mission to understand the universe.”

Interested applicants should include their Twitter, LinkedIn, and Google Scholar links and details about their most exceptional work.

@xAI will also host a Twitter Spaces chat on Friday, July 14, to let those interested meet the team and ask questions about their planned exploration of the universe.

Featured image: kovop/Shutterstock

