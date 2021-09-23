Twitter Adds Bitcoin & GoFundMe As Tipping Options

Twitter is expanding its tipping feature to more users and diversifying the ways in which users can receive monetary contributions.

Twitter’s “tip jar” was introduced back in May as a way for users to earn money directly from other users. First access was given to select groups of English-speaking professionals and content creators.

Now, simply referred to as “Tips,” the feature is available to everyone on Twitter with an extensive list of payment options to choose from.

Esther Crawford, Twitter Staff Product Manager, states in an announcement:

“People already drop links to their payment profiles in their bios and in their Tweets. Tips makes this easier to do, offering one fixed spot, right on your profile, where you can link to your Cash App, Patreon, Venmo and other platforms where people can support you.” “Whether you want to tip your favorite account because you adore their commentary, send some love to an emerging comedy creator for their hilarious Tweets, help a small business owner through a difficult time, give to an important cause — whatever you want to support (and we know you already have some ideas), Tips is here to help you do it.”

Here’s more about how Twitter Tips work, and the full list of payment options you can select from.

Twitter Tips – How Does it Work?

Twitter Tips lets you add links to third-party payment services on your Twitter profile.

When Tips is turned on, your profile will display a special icon letting others know you have the feature enabled. The icon looks like a cash bill.

People can tap on the icon to send you money or Bitcoin off-platform via the third-party payment services you selected.

Currently, Tips is only available to users on iOS. This is how to set it up using the iPhone app.

How to Set Up Twitter Tips

On iOS, go to Edit Profile. Then tap Tips to turn the feature on.

You will be asked to consent to Twitter’s General Tipping policy to turn on Tips on your profile.

From there you’ll be brought to the Tips settings screen. Toggle Allow tips to on and then choose the third-party service(s) you’d like to use.

Now you can enter your third-party service username(s). Note that your username on that service will be publicly linked to your Twitter account.

That means, and this is important, your personal information may be shared with others. This includes your full name, address, tip amount, and potentially other information as well.

Users must be at least 18 years old to request, receive, or send tips via Tips or anywhere on our platform.

Twitter does not receive any portion of the tips, though a percentage may be collected by the payment service.

Payment Providers

Twitter Tips can be sent and received via the following third-party payment services:

Bandcamp

Cash App

Chipper

Patreon

Razorpay

Wealthsimple Cash

Venmo

As of today, Twitter is adding online fundraising platform GoFundMe to the list.

In addition to the services currently offered, Twitter is enabling Bitcoin tips using Strike. Strike is a payment application built on the Bitcoin Lightning Network that offers instant and free payments globally.

Strike is available to people in El Salvador and the U.S. (excluding Hawaii and New York).

Alternately, people can copy your Bitcoin address and paste it into a Bitcoin wallet of their choice to send you a payment directly.

Twitter plans to expand Tips to people on Android over the coming weeks.

Source: Twitter

Featured Image: Screenshot from blog.twitter.com, September 2021.