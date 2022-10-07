Current Trends in Email Marketing: Tips & Pitfalls [Podcast]

Email marketing is still one of the most effective ways to reach your audience. However, staying up-to-date on the latest trends is crucial to avoiding common mistakes.

Jay Schwedelson, the founder of SubjectLine.com, joins me on the SEJShow to discuss subject line techniques you should be testing, key tips for conversions, and pitfalls to avoid.

You’ll discover new options to stay ahead of the curve and how to make the most out of your email marketing.

You’re not going to get more business by sending less. That’s not the way it works. You need to send more. Marketers think they send too much, but they’re just not sending relevant stuff. –Jay Schwedelson, 6:50

Technology has changed in the last five to seven years, and the reason you go to the inbox versus the junk folder is not because of the content. It’s not because of the words or symbols that you’re putting in your subject line. It’s because of your sending reputation. It’s because of the engagement, the opens, and the clicks you’re generating with the people in your database. Your engagement is the reason you’re going to the inbox or not. –Jay Schwedelson, 8:58

You go in the junk folder because you have a bad sending reputation. You have no engagement. The misconception of spam trigger words hurts marketers because they’re trying to write subject lines, not utilizing the words that all marketers know to work the best –things like free or expires. –Jay Schwedelson, 9:47

[00:00] – About Jay.

[03:02] – What is the Guru Conference?

[08:15] – Common email myths.

[11:10] – Does purging & getting unsubscribes help with ratios?

[15:24] – Email triggers words that are not okay.

[19:24] – Using emojis in subject lines.

[23:13] – What are Friendly Forms?

[26:01] – Importance of personal names & avatars.

[29:10] – How important is a subject line in outreach emails?

[33:15] – How personalized can we get with email marketing?

[37:10] – How important is it to get the CTA above the fold?

[40:25] – Holiday email marketing tips.

[45:24] – How to avoid getting into the promotions folder of Gmail.

Resources mentioned:

Guru Conference – https://guruconference.com/

Subject Line – https://www.subjectline.com/

Outcome Media – https://outcomemedia.com/

Inside Scoop – https://jayschwedelson.com/

Email marketing here at SEJ is one of our cores. It’s one of our most significant pillars in terms of marketing. –Loren Baker, 4:57

You don’t have to get any negative repercussions from an unsubscribe. You get negative repercussions from spam complaints which only occur if you’re doing some sketchy stuff. –Jay Schwedelson, 12:44

If they’re going to unsubscribe, they will never buy anything from you. So, therefore, they send the offer because they’re looking and waiting for something. –Loren Baker, 5:46

Email marketing expert Jay Schwedelson is one of the best in the business. Founder of the #1 rated subject line grading tool, Subjectline.com, he’s evaluated over 15 million subjects and helped 200 thousand marketers send out their message effectively!

Also, as the President and CEO of Outcome Media, Jay has helped some of the most iconic brands in the world to become even more successful. With his innovative solutions, he knows what it takes for your business to soar.

